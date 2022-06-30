Peace Mission: Jokowi to Deliver Zelenskyy's Message to Putin

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has a tête-à-tête with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on June 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday had a tête-à-tête with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, in an attempt to end the war that has sparked a global food crisis.

According to Jokowi, his visit to Kyiv embodies the Indonesian people's compassion toward what is happening in Ukraine. He also offered to relay Zelenskyy’s message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"The spirit of peace shall never fade away. I offer myself to deliver President Zelenskyy's message to President Putin whom I will also be visiting as well," Jokowi tweeted on his official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Jokowi highlighted how crucial Ukraine was to the global food supply chain. The president added, “it is important for all parties to provide security guarantees to make sure Ukrainian food exports run smoothly, including via sea ports.”

Indonesia’s peace mission put high emphasis on tackling the war-driven food crisis worldwide. Wheat powerhouse Ukraine is struggling to export its grain after the Russian naval blockade. Jokowi recently also called for support from the leaders of the seven major economies to help facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports at the G7 summit in Germany.

Jokowi also once again invited Zelenskyy to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

“This year marks 30 years of Indonesia-Ukraine’s diplomatic relations. In addition to Indonesia’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, I have also directly extended an invitation to Zelenskyy to participate in the G20 summit this November in Bali,” Jokowi said.

Hospital Reconstruction

Earlier in the day, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana made a few stops while in Ukraine.

The first stop was the war-ravaged Lipky apartment complex in Irpin. Jokowi and Iriana then visited a hospital in Kyiv which treated war-wounded patients. Iriana symbolically handed over medicines as humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian Center of Endocrine Surgery, Endocrine Organs, and Tissue Transplantation in Kyiv.

First Lady Iriana hugs a patient at a hospital in Kyiv on June 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

During the trip, Jokowi also pledged to help with the post-war reconstruction of hospitals in Kyiv.

"The Indonesian government provides assistance through the Ukrainian Red Cross, as well as commitments to help reconstruct the war-damaged hospitals," Jokowi said.

Jokowi is currently en route to Przemyśl Główny Railway Station in Poland. He will then fly from the Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport to Moscow where he will meet with Putin in person.