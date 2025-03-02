Pecalang Help Secure Mosque During Ramadan Prayers

Denpasar. Pecalang, Bali’s traditional security guards, assisted in maintaining security around a mosque in Denpasar on Saturday, ensuring a smooth evening prayer for Muslims on the first day of Ramadan.

In a display of religious harmony on the predominantly Hindu island, two Pecalang joined local police officers to safeguard the At-Taqwa Mosque in the Balinese capital.

“I’m happy to help during Ramadan. In this multi-faith society, we must support each other,” said Dewa Rai, the leader of the local Pecalang unit.

He added that the mosque’s management requests their security assistance every year. “We have eight members, with a rotation of two guards on duty each evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.,” he explained.

The guards assist worshippers by helping them cross the busy road near the mosque and supporting the police in maintaining order.

Bali, a globally renowned tourist destination, welcomes thousands of visitors from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds daily.

Muhammad Kosim, a caretaker at At-Taqwa Mosque, expressed gratitude for the Pecalang’s role in ensuring security during Ramadan prayers, which attract significantly larger congregations than usual.

“The mosque receives security assistance from the police during Ramadan, but we also invite Pecalang from the nearby neighborhood to promote religious tolerance,” Kosim said.

“They help us regulate parking and maintain order during prayers. We truly appreciate their support, and they see this service as an honor,” he added.

