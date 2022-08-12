NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Mukti Agung Wibowo (B1)

Pemalang District Head Arrested by KPK

AUGUST 12, 2022

Jakarta. A district head in the province of Central Java was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, on Thursday evening.

Mukti Agung Wibowo, the head of the Pemalang district, was interrogated at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta along with 22 other people, according to Detik news website.

"The Pemalang Distric head is currently held inside the office,” Detik reported, quoting an unnamed source in KPK.

It remains unclear if those people in custody have been charged with corruption.

The commission has 24 hours to bring a case and it typically announces the results of the preliminary investigation on the following day after an arrest is made.

