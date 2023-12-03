Monday, December 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea

Associated Press
December 3, 2023 | 11:57 pm
SHARE
FILE - Somalia maritime police from PMPF patrol in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of semi-autonomous Puntland State in Somalia, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jackson Njehia)
FILE - Somalia maritime police from PMPF patrol in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of semi-autonomous Puntland State in Somalia, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jackson Njehia)

Dubai. An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said, potentially marking a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said.

The Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating.

Advertisement

The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from. However, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the attack began about 10 a.m. in Sanaa, Yemen, and had gone on for as much as five hours. Another US official who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason said the Carney had intercepted at least one drone during the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. However, a Houthi military spokesman earlier said an “important” statement would be released shortly.

Global shipping had increasingly been targeted as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict -- even as a truce briefly halted fighting and Hamas exchanged hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. However, the collapse of the truce and the resumption of punishing Israeli airstrikes and its ground offensive there had raised the risk of the seaborne attacks resuming.

Earlier in November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen. The rebels still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida. Missiles also landed near another US warship last week after it assisted a vessel linked to Israel that had briefly been seized by gunmen.

However, the Houthis had not directly targeted the Americans for some time, further raising the stakes in the growing maritime conflict. In 2016, the US launched Tomahawk cruise missiles that destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory to retaliate for missiles being fired at US Navy ships at the time.


 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea
News 9 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea

 The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from.
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses

 Hyundai claimed that Elec City can run up to 420 kilometers on a single recharge which takes 68 minutes.
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
News 9 hours ago

Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees

 The influx of Rohingya refugees has ignited social tensions among locals already grappling with economic challenges.
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
News 13 hours ago

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60

 Doni had served as the Kopassus commander in 2015 and later led the BNPB from 2019 to 2021.
Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28

 Astra says its support for the Indonesia Pavilion aligns with the company's goal of helping address climate change.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Complete List of City/Regency Minimum Wages across Java Unveiled for 2024
3
Indonesia Needs $1t to Reach Net Zero by 2060: Jokowi at COP28
4
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
5
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED