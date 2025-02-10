Performer Detained After Flag Protest Over Gaza and Sudan at Super Bowl

Dubai. A performer at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show sparked controversy by waving a flag emblazoned with "Sudan" and "Gaza," drawing attention to two ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.

Security quickly detained the performer, who unfurled the flag atop a car used as a stage prop. New Orleans police are determining whether charges will be filed. The NFL announced the performer would be banned for life from its stadiums and events, while the halftime show organizers clarified that the act was unsanctioned.

Here’s what’s happening in Gaza and Sudan, and why these conflicts are drawing global attention:

What’s Happening in Gaza?

The Gaza Strip, a densely populated Palestinian enclave along the Mediterranean Sea, has been ravaged by war since 2023. Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched a cross-border attack into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel’s retaliatory strikes have devastated Gaza, leaving over 47,000 Palestinians dead, according to local health authorities.

A ceasefire declared in January 2025 remains in place, with Israel and Hamas exchanging hostages and prisoners. However, tensions persist over Gaza’s future. President Donald Trump, attending the Super Bowl, caused a stir by suggesting the US might "buy and own Gaza," a statement that has complicated peace talks.

Palestinians seek Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem for a future state, aligning with international support for a two-state solution. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently floated a controversial proposal to resettle Gaza’s population, a plan widely rejected by Palestinians and global observers.

What’s Happening in Sudan?

In Sudan, a power struggle between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has plunged the country into chaos since 2023. The conflict, rooted in a 2021 military coup, has killed over 28,000 people and displaced millions.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks, with the Sudanese military gaining ground against RSF forces near the capital, Khartoum. Civilian casualties are rising, with the UN documenting at least 275 deaths in early February due to indiscriminate attacks, airstrikes, and artillery fire.

The UN has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, urging all factions to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.

Cultural Connections

Both conflicts have drawn attention from activists and celebrities. In August, rapper Macklemore canceled a Dubai concert over allegations that the UAE supported Sudan's RSF. He has also publicly supported Palestinians, performing songs honoring Gaza’s victims.

While the roots of the Gaza and Sudan conflicts differ, their humanitarian crises have resonated globally, reflected in the protest at the Super Bowl and ongoing cultural discourse.

