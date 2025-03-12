Persiba FC Director Charged with Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
March 12, 2025 | 7:03 am
This undated photo posted on the Instagram account shows Catur Adi Rianto, the technical director of Persiba Balikpapan FC.
This undated photo posted on the Instagram account shows Catur Adi Rianto, the technical director of Persiba Balikpapan FC.

Balikpapan. The director of East Kalimantan football club Persiba Balikpapan, Catur Adi Prianto, has been charged with drug trafficking and money laundering following his arrest, police announced on Tuesday.

Catur is accused of being involved in a drug syndicate with several members currently serving prison sentences in Samarinda, the provincial capital. Authorities also suspect him of laundering money generated from the illegal drug trade.

In addition to his role at Persiba FC, Catur is known as a businessman, operating several restaurants and a travel company. Notably, he previously served as an anti-narcotics officer with the East Kalimantan Police before transitioning to business.

As part of the investigation, police have seized five cars and two motorcycles, which are now being held at the East Kalimantan Police compound.

East Kalimantan Police spokesman Chief Commissioner Yuliyanto confirmed that the case is being handled by the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) at National Police Headquarters.

"The case stemmed from an alleged drug syndicate operating from inside the prison, involving at least nine inmates," Yuliyanto said.

Authorities have also rearrested the nine drug convicts from Samarinda Prison for further questioning regarding their involvement in the network.

Earlier this week, National Police Headquarters revealed that the investigation began on February 27, when officers searched a Samarinda prison on suspicion of drug trafficking activities.

In total, 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Persiba Balikpapan’s management has asserted that Catur’s legal troubles are a personal matter and are not connected to the club.

“Persiba Balikpapan fully respects the ongoing legal proceedings by law enforcement agencies,” the Liga 2 club said in a statement.

