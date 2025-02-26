Pertamina Exec: No Illegal Fuel Blending, Additive Use Is Standard Practice

Yustinus Paat
February 26, 2025 | 3:42 pm
This undated photo provided by Pertamina International Shipping shows its oil tanker.
Jakarta. Pertamina Patra Niaga’s acting president director, Mars Ega Legowo Putra, has denied accusations that the company tampered with fuel quality by mixing subsidized Pertalite (RON 90) with non-subsidized Pertamax (RON 92), a key allegation in a multibillion-dollar corruption case involving state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina’s subsidiaries.

Speaking during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, Ega assured lawmakers that all fuel received and sold at Pertamina’s gas stations meets the government’s specifications.

“We receive RON 92 fuel both domestically and from abroad. What differentiates it is that base fuel does not yet contain additives when we receive it,” Ega said, responding to questions from the House of Representatives’ Commission VII overseeing energy.

Ega explained that Pertamina Patra Niaga, the sales arm of Pertamina, is responsible for fuel distribution from terminals to gas stations, while crude oil and refined products are transported from refineries to terminals using Pertamina-owned vessels.

“There is no RON alteration process. What we do is add additives to Pertamax, which also includes color differentiation. This process enhances the product’s quality,” he stated.

He said that additive injection, known as injection blending, is a standard industry practice used to improve fuel performance.

“Blending is common in liquid fuel production. It’s done to enhance product value,” Ega said.

He further asserted that all fuel, whether imported or domestically sourced, undergoes rigorous lab testing before and after unloading to ensure compliance with standards.

“Even after the fuel reaches our terminals, we conduct routine quality testing before it is distributed to gas stations,” he said.

Ega’s comments come as the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) continues its investigation into a massive corruption case involving Pertamina’s subsidiaries and contractors. The scandal, which allegedly took place between 2018 and 2023, is estimated to have caused Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses.

Among the seven suspects named by the AGO are Riva Siahaan, president director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, and Yoki Firnandi, CEO of Pertamina International Shipping. Investigators allege that Pertamina Patra Niaga illegally blended subsidized Pertalite (RON 90) with non-subsidized Pertamax (RON 92), while Pertamina International Shipping is accused of inflating crude oil transportation fees and awarding contracts without competitive bidding.

Executives from Kilang Pertamina Internasional and three private firms—Navigator Khatulistiwa, Jenggala Maritim, and Orbit Terminal Merak—have also been implicated.

In response, Pertamina has pledged full cooperation with authorities and vowed to support the government’s efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the energy sector.

