Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal

Gandhi Armansyah, Antara
February 25, 2025 | 7:03 am
SHARE
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO Riva Siahaan, center, is escorted by prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, after he was named a corruption suspect. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO Riva Siahaan, center, is escorted by prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, after he was named a corruption suspect. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested Riva Siahaan, president director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, along with six other suspects on Monday evening in connection with an $11 billion crude oil corruption scandal.

Pertamina Patra Niaga is the sales arm of state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina.

The six other suspects, whose names were disclosed only by their initials, include executives from two Pertamina subsidiaries -- Kilang Pertamina Internasional and Pertamina International Shipping -- and three private-sector firms -- Navigator Khatulistiwa, Jenggala Maritim, and Orbit Terminal Merak.

They are accused of violating government regulations that require Pertamina to prioritize locally sourced crude oil for domestic fuel production, said AGO spokesman Harli Siregar.

Advertisement

“The regulation mandates Pertamina to source crude oil from domestic suppliers and refine it locally to meet national fuel demands,” Harli explained.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pertamina exported crude oil and condensate, citing reduced production capacity at its refineries. At the same time, the company imported crude oil to meet production targets, raising suspicions of financial mismanagement.

According to Abdul Qohar, the AGO’s director of corruption investigations, the illegal crude oil trade between 2018 and 2023 resulted in an estimated state loss of Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion).

"Based on witness statements, expert opinions, and legally obtained documents, the investigation team has identified seven suspects," Abdul stated during a press conference at the AGO headquarters in Jakarta.

All seven suspects have been detained after undergoing medical checkups.

Pertamina spokesman Fadjar Djoko Santoso confirmed that the company will fully cooperate with prosecutors during the investigation.

“Pertamina is committed to cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure due legal process while upholding the presumption of innocence,” Fadjar said in a statement.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
News 38 minutes ago

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal

 They are accused of violating government regulations that require Pertamina to prioritize locally sourced crude oil for domestic production.
US Votes Against UN Resolution Demanding Russia Withdraw Its Forces from Ukraine
News 2 hours ago

US Votes Against UN Resolution Demanding Russia Withdraw Its Forces from Ukraine

 The United States joined Russia in voting against a Europe-backed Ukrainian resolution.
Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules
News 10 hours ago

Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules

 Indonesian authorities have deported a Norwegian tourist for violating hiking regulations on Mount Agung in Bali after ignoring warnings.
Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day
News 10 hours ago

Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day

 Pope Francis remains hospitalized for a lung infection and early kidney issues. The Vatican says he is awake, resting, and in good spirits.
Danantara to Eventually Oversee Entire SOE Portfolio, CEO Rosan Says
Business 13 hours ago

Danantara to Eventually Oversee Entire SOE Portfolio, CEO Rosan Says

 Danantara will gradually manage the assets of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), starting with seven major firms.
News Index

Most Popular

Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
1
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
2
Danantara: Indonesia's New Strategy to Manage State Assets
3
Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day
4
Danantara to Spur Growth, Job Creation: Economist
5
Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED