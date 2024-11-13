PGRI Joins Chorus of Criticisms Against Merdeka Curriculum

Ricki Putra Harahap
November 13, 2024 | 9:20 am
Classroom activities at the SDN 3 Panaragan elementary school in Ciamis on July 19, 2024. (Antara Photo/Adeng Bustomi)
Jakarta. The Indonesian Teachers’ Association (PGRI) has called for a comprehensive evaluation of the Merdeka Curriculum, as the new government reshapes the education sector by creating separate ministries for elementary, middle, and high school education.

The controversial curriculum, introduced by former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim, aimed to simplify Indonesia’s education system through the adoption of technology and more flexible learning approaches. The term "Merdeka Curriculum" translates literally as "curriculum of freedom."

PGRI Chairwoman Unifah Rosyidi mentioned in a recent interview the urgent need to assess the curriculum’s impact on the quality of national education.

“Changes in the curriculum are inevitable, but that doesn’t mean we need to overhaul the entire system. We must adapt to external dynamics affecting our education sector,” Unifah said.

However, she pointed out several shortcomings of the current curriculum that need immediate attention, notably the removal of national examinations. According to Unifah, national exams are crucial for maintaining a consistent standard of education and ensuring a fair selection process for higher education.

“We at PGRI believe there must be a comprehensive evaluation of the Merdeka Curriculum, which has been in place for several years with minimal results. We hold responsibility for national education, and we don’t want the situation to deteriorate further,” she added.

Unifah expressed support for the vision of newly appointed Elementary and Middle Education Minister Abdul Muti, who advocates for mindful, meaningful, and joyful learning methods without drafting an entirely new curriculum.

Additionally, she urged the government to revert to the term "National Curriculum" instead of using a more elaborate name.

“We don’t need a flashy name for a curriculum that applies nationwide. The focus on deep learning is appreciated because at a certain stage, students should specialize in subjects of their choice,” Unifah remarked.

She concluded by describing the Merdeka Curriculum as “beautiful in concept but impractical in the real world.”

