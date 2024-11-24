Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks

Associated Press
May 22, 2025 | 3:40 pm
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the presentation of the newly enacted laws to stakeholders at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the presentation of the newly enacted laws to stakeholders at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Manila. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked all of his Cabinet secretaries to submit their resignations in what he called a “bold reset” of his administration, following midterm election setbacks that saw opposition candidates gain key Senate seats.

Marcos, 67, the son of the late dictator overthrown in the 1986 People Power uprising, won the presidency in a landslide in 2022 on a platform of national unity. However, a political rift with Vice President Sara Duterte, his former running mate, has since deepened, fueling turmoil within the country's leadership.

With backing from treaty ally the United States and other partners, Marcos has become the region’s most vocal critic of China’s growing aggression in the disputed South China Sea. At home, he continues to grapple with inflation, crime, and unfulfilled campaign promises, most notably, lowering the price of rice.

Philippines Senate Race A Blow to President Marcos as He feuds with Vice President Duterte
“This is not business as usual,” Marcos said in a government statement. “The people have spoken, and they expect results, not politics, not excuses. We hear them and we will act.”

The statement said Marcos requested the “courtesy resignation of all Cabinet secretaries” as a way to “recalibrate his administration” in the wake of the election results.

The resignations are intended to give Marcos “elbow room to evaluate the performance of each department and determine who will continue to serve in line with his administration’s recalibrated priorities,” the statement said.

At least 21 Cabinet secretaries, led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, either submitted their resignations or expressed willingness to do so.

Detained Ex-President Duterte Runs for Mayor 

“This is not about personalities; it’s about performance, alignment, and urgency,” Marcos said. “Those who have delivered and continue to deliver will be recognized. But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over.”

The government said services will remain uninterrupted during the transition, describing the move as the beginning of a “new phase; sharper, faster, and fully focused on the people's most pressing needs.”

In the May 12 midterm elections, allies of Sara Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, won five of the 12 contested Senate seats. The elder Duterte, who remains a fierce critic of Marcos, is currently detained by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where he faces charges of crimes against humanity related to his violent anti-drug campaign that left thousands dead.

Candidates endorsed by Marcos won five Senate seats, while two more seats were claimed by liberal democrats aligned with the late former President Benigno Aquino III, a longstanding political rival of the Marcos family.

Control of the Senate is critical ahead of an impeachment trial scheduled for July against Vice President Duterte, who faces criminal allegations including corruption and a public threat to assassinate President Marcos, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Duterte made the threats in a livestreamed news conference in November, later issuing a vague denial.

She also faces a separate criminal complaint related to the threats.

Most House seats were won by candidates aligned with Marcos and Romualdez in an election widely seen as a preview of the 2028 presidential race.

Related Articles

Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks
News 2 hours ago

Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks

 Philippine President Marcos orders all Cabinet secretaries to resign in a “bold reset” after midterm election setbacks.
Philippines Senate Race A Blow to President Marcos as He feuds with Vice President Duterte
News May 16, 2025 | 2:26 pm

Philippines Senate Race A Blow to President Marcos as He feuds with Vice President Duterte

 Marcos teamed with Sara Duterte to win the 2022 general elections, but their partnership soured over political differences.
Detained Ex-President Duterte Runs for Mayor 
News May 12, 2025 | 10:53 am

Detained Ex-President Duterte Runs for Mayor 

 Duterte is widely expected to win as Davao mayor, a position he held for over two decades before becoming president.
Duterte Refused Fingerprinting and Threatened Lawsuits during Chaotic Arrest, Police Say
News Mar 13, 2025 | 10:10 pm

Duterte Refused Fingerprinting and Threatened Lawsuits during Chaotic Arrest, Police Say

 Duterte was once reviled for his irreverence while in office -- he called Pope Francis a “son of a bitch” at one time.
ICC Takes Custody of Rodrigo Duterte in Crimes Against Humanity Case
News Mar 13, 2025 | 3:38 am

ICC Takes Custody of Rodrigo Duterte in Crimes Against Humanity Case

 The 79-year-old former president arrived at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands earlier Wednesday on a flight from Manila.
Marcos Jr. Thanks Cambodia for Pardoning 13 Filipino Women Convicted of Illegal Surrogacy
News Feb 11, 2025 | 7:29 pm

Marcos Jr. Thanks Cambodia for Pardoning 13 Filipino Women Convicted of Illegal Surrogacy

 The women have acted as surrogates for a criminal syndicate selling babies to foreigners for cash.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate
News Feb 5, 2025 | 3:59 pm

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate

 Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been impeached by the House of Representatives after over 200 lawmakers signed a petition.
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
News Nov 24, 2024 | 8:37 pm

Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated

 The vice president is the daughter of Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

The Latest

Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors
News 2 hours ago

Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors

 Police say Jokowi’s UGM diploma is real after forensic review, ending years of fake degree rumors and closing the forgery investigation.
Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks
News 2 hours ago

Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks

 Philippine President Marcos orders all Cabinet secretaries to resign in a “bold reset” after midterm election setbacks.
Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders

 Foo Fighters want to swear, smoke, and drink on stage at their Jakarta concert, plus bring a private chef and 12 containers of gear.
National Job Fair Offers 53,000 Jobs as Youth Unemployment Tops 16%
News 3 hours ago

National Job Fair Offers 53,000 Jobs as Youth Unemployment Tops 16%

 Indonesia opens 2025 Job Fair with 53,000 roles as youth unemployment hits 16%. Event pushes for inclusion, counseling, and online access.
Mongolia in Talks to Export Halal Meat to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Mongolia in Talks to Export Halal Meat to Indonesia

 Indonesia still relies on foreign supplies for its meat, and Mongolia is seeing dollar signs.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
1
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
2
Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf
3
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
4
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
5
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
