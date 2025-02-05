Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate

Associated Press
February 5, 2025 | 3:59 pm
SHARE
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she attends a hearing at the House of Representative in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she attends a hearing at the House of Representative in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Manila. Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, following a petition signed by over 215 legislators, many of whom are allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with whom she has had a bitter political feud.

House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco confirmed that the impeachment petition received more than the necessary endorsements, allowing the House to move forward with the impeachment. The petition will now be sent to the Senate, which will serve as an impeachment tribunal to try Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte, who has not yet responded to the impeachment move, has been in conflict with President Marcos and his allies, including a majority of House legislators. She has faced multiple impeachment complaints, which have included allegations of making death threats against the president, his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, misuse of intelligence funds, and her failure to confront Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea.

The most recent impeachment complaint, signed by 215 lawmakers, accuses Duterte of violating the constitution, betraying public trust, and committing high crimes. This complaint has been forwarded to the Senate for trial.

The impeachment comes at a time of heightened political tensions between Duterte and the Marcos camp. In November 2023, Duterte made headlines when she allegedly contracted an assassin to target the president, his wife, and Speaker Romualdez if she were killed. She later clarified that her statement was not a threat, but rather a concern for her safety.

Duterte is also under investigation for the alleged misuse of 612.5 million pesos ($10.3 million) in confidential and intelligence funds while serving as vice president and education secretary. She stepped down from her role as education secretary amid increasing political differences with Marcos.

Despite the impeachment move, efforts to remove Duterte may be delayed due to the upcoming midterm elections in May, which will bring new legislators to the House and Senate. A special session could be called to expedite the Senate trial.

The political fallout between Duterte and Marcos has been fueled by differences over China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and the controversial anti-drug crackdown carried out by Duterte's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, which has faced international scrutiny for alleged human rights violations.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate
News 1 hours ago

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate

 Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been impeached by the House of Representatives after over 200 lawmakers signed a petition.
Prabowo Subianto’s Budget Cuts Lead to Suspension of Ministerial Scholarships
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Prabowo Subianto’s Budget Cuts Lead to Suspension of Ministerial Scholarships

 The Finance Ministry has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Ministerial Scholarship program, following presidential budget cuts.
Corporate Loans Drive Bank Mandiri’s Rp 55.8 Trillion Profit in 2024
Business 3 hours ago

Corporate Loans Drive Bank Mandiri’s Rp 55.8 Trillion Profit in 2024

 Bank Mandiri posted a net profit of Rp 55.8 trillion in 2024, driven by 19.5% loan growth and strong performance in corporate lending.
Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya
News 3 hours ago

Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya

 Densus 88, Indonesia’s counter-terrorism unit, arrested a 52-year-old man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, for alleged involvement in terrorism.
Pegadaian Digital's Gold Deposit Balance Hits 118 Kilograms
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital's Gold Deposit Balance Hits 118 Kilograms

 PT Pegadaian, supported by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises is increasingly confident in carrying out its Bullion Business activities
News Index

Most Popular

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
1
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
2
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
3
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
4
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
5
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED