Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate

Manila. Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, following a petition signed by over 215 legislators, many of whom are allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with whom she has had a bitter political feud.

House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco confirmed that the impeachment petition received more than the necessary endorsements, allowing the House to move forward with the impeachment. The petition will now be sent to the Senate, which will serve as an impeachment tribunal to try Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte, who has not yet responded to the impeachment move, has been in conflict with President Marcos and his allies, including a majority of House legislators. She has faced multiple impeachment complaints, which have included allegations of making death threats against the president, his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, misuse of intelligence funds, and her failure to confront Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea.

The most recent impeachment complaint, signed by 215 lawmakers, accuses Duterte of violating the constitution, betraying public trust, and committing high crimes. This complaint has been forwarded to the Senate for trial.

The impeachment comes at a time of heightened political tensions between Duterte and the Marcos camp. In November 2023, Duterte made headlines when she allegedly contracted an assassin to target the president, his wife, and Speaker Romualdez if she were killed. She later clarified that her statement was not a threat, but rather a concern for her safety.

Duterte is also under investigation for the alleged misuse of 612.5 million pesos ($10.3 million) in confidential and intelligence funds while serving as vice president and education secretary. She stepped down from her role as education secretary amid increasing political differences with Marcos.

Despite the impeachment move, efforts to remove Duterte may be delayed due to the upcoming midterm elections in May, which will bring new legislators to the House and Senate. A special session could be called to expedite the Senate trial.

The political fallout between Duterte and Marcos has been fueled by differences over China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and the controversial anti-drug crackdown carried out by Duterte's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, which has faced international scrutiny for alleged human rights violations.

