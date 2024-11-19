Photo-Shoot Fail: Biden, Trudeau Miss Traditional Photo with World Leaders at G20

Associated Press
November 19, 2024 | 10:43 am
SHARE
US President Joe Biden, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrive late for a group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
US President Joe Biden, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrive late for a group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Rio de Janeiro. President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that US officials attributed to timing.

Instead, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strolled up after photographers had already taken the official picture, as other world leaders milled about chatting after having smiled and raised linked hands for the photo.

The timing left Chinese President Xi Jinping front and center among the rows of leaders posed against blue skies and blue water in Rio de Janeiro.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stood, less visible, in a back row.

Advertisement

A senior Biden administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Biden and other leaders missed the photo because of “logistical issues.” Biden had intended to be part of the photo, but it occurred earlier than scheduled.

Biden and Trudeau arrived together at the designated spot for the photo, standing and looking about for a time. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also did not join in the group photo, a set piece of such summits.

Photo-Shoot Fail: Biden, Trudeau Miss Traditional Photo with World Leaders at G20
Backdropped by Sugar Loaf mountain, leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Photo-Shoot Fail: Biden, Trudeau Miss Traditional Photo with World Leaders at G20
News 16 minutes ago

Photo-Shoot Fail: Biden, Trudeau Miss Traditional Photo with World Leaders at G20

 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also did not join in the group photo, a set piece of such summits.
Sriwijaya Air Founder Hendry Lie Arrested by Prosecutors
News 40 minutes ago

Sriwijaya Air Founder Hendry Lie Arrested by Prosecutors

 The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has accused Hendry of involvement in a fraudulent tin mining scheme.
Pakistan’s Top Clerics Say VPNs Violate Islamic Law
Tech 12 hours ago

Pakistan’s Top Clerics Say VPNs Violate Islamic Law

 Pakistan's top body of clerics has declared the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, against Islamic laws
From Struggles in the UK to Global Dominance: Uniqlo CEO Talks 40 Years of Success
Business 12 hours ago

From Struggles in the UK to Global Dominance: Uniqlo CEO Talks 40 Years of Success

 Forty years after its founding, Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo now boasts over 2,500 stores worldwide
Bali Bans Erotic Joged Bumbung Traditional Dance Over Sensual Elements
Lifestyle 12 hours ago

Bali Bans Erotic Joged Bumbung Traditional Dance Over Sensual Elements

 The Bali Provincial Government has officially banned erotic Joged Bumbung performances
News Index

Most Popular

Banyuwangi Police Raid Illegal Dog Farm with Supplies from Bali
1
Banyuwangi Police Raid Illegal Dog Farm with Supplies from Bali
2
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
Prabowo Says He Has Been Eyeing BRICS Membership since 2014
5
VAT Hike Will Hamper Exports, Increase Unemployment: Indef
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED