Saturday, September 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

PKB Leaves Prabowo for Anies

Achmad Ali
September 1, 2023 | 9:30 pm
SHARE
National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, center, speaks in a news conference in Jakarta, Thursday, June 16, 2023. (Antara Photo)
National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, center, speaks in a news conference in Jakarta, Thursday, June 16, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Surabaya. The National Awakening Party (PKB) on Friday announced its decision to part ways with the political alliance supporting Prabowo Subianto for president and join a rival group endorsing Anies Baswedan as the 2024 presidential candidate.

This move had been widely anticipated, especially after PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar was selected as the running mate for Anies by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem).

"We have accepted and will act upon Nasdem's request for our chairman, Muhaimin Iskandar, to run alongside Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election," PKB Secretary-General Muhammad Hasanuddin Wahid said after a party meeting in Surabaya.

Initially, PKB had formed an alliance with Prabowo's Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra). However, Muhaimin's aspiration to be a running mate was thrown into uncertainty when two other parties joined the coalition.

Advertisement

Muhaimin grew increasingly frustrated after the coalition changed its name from the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition, which had been named after the collaboration between PKB and Gerindra, to the Forward Indonesia Coalition.

Read More:
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate

The secretary-general said that Muhaimin had wanted to depart from the Prabowo coalition as soon as the name change occurred.

"The pairing of Muhaimin Iskandar and Anies Baswedan will be known as 'Amin,' and we hope they can secure victory in the 2024 presidential election," Hasanuddin said.

In a series of developments, the Democratic Party threatened to abandon the three-party coalition in favor of Anies, whom they accused of reneging on an earlier promise to have party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as a running mate.

Earlier in the day, the party released a photograph of a handwritten letter purportedly signed by Anies, indicating his desire to team up with Agus for the 2024 elections.

"We must consider seeking better coalition partners," said Democratic Party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono after his son lost the opportunity to appear on the ballot.

It was the Democratic Party that first revealed Muhaimin's candidacy as a running mate for Anies.

Read More:
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute
News 3 hours ago

Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute

 Party founder SBY criticized Anies for being "dishonest" and admitted that supporting him in the first place had been a mistake.
Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
News 3 hours ago

Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

 The 43rd ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place on September 5-7 in Jakarta.
Thailand's King Reduces Thaksin's 8-Year Prison Term to 1 Year
News 4 hours ago

Thailand's King Reduces Thaksin's 8-Year Prison Term to 1 Year

 Thaksin can apply for parole after serving one-third of his sentence, or four months.
PKB Leaves Prabowo for Anies
News 4 hours ago

PKB Leaves Prabowo for Anies

 The pairing of Muhaimin Iskandar and Anies Baswedan will be known as 'Amin,' a PKB executive said.
ASEAN is One Happy Family with World’s Highest Growth: Jokowi
Business 7 hours ago

ASEAN is One Happy Family with World’s Highest Growth: Jokowi

 ASEAN's economy is forecast to grow at 4.5 percent in 2024, according to Jokowi.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
1
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
2
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
3
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party
4
Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Plans $800 Million Investment in Indonesian Chemical Plant
5
Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED