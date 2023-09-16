Saturday, September 16, 2023
PKS Officially Backs Muhaimin's Candidacy

Sella Rizky
September 15, 2023 | 11:36 pm
Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu, center, announces support for Muhaimin Iskandar as the running mate for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in Jakarta, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Sella Rizky)
Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu, center, announces support for Muhaimin Iskandar as the running mate for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in Jakarta, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Sella Rizky)

Jakarta. The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) officially declared its support for Muhaimin Iskandar as the running mate for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan on Friday, nearly two weeks after the pairing was officially announced.

PKS Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu made the announcement after the party's advisory council approved Muhaimin's candidacy.

"We have decided to accept Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar as Anies's running mate in the 2024 presidential election," Ahmad said at the PKS headquarters in South Jakarta. "This decision aims to dispel any public doubts regarding our stance."

Initially, PKS leaders did not immediately welcome Muhaimin when he was unexpectedly selected by Anies and Surya Paloh, chairman of the coalition partner National Democratic Party (Nasdem), in late August. They cited a lack of prior discussion for such a critical decision.

Muhaimin and his National Awakening Party (PKB) were originally part of a rival coalition that supported Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto's presidential aspirations. 

His unexpected switch caused turbulence within the Anies coalition and led to the Democratic Party's withdrawal. The Democratic Party claimed that its chairman, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, had been promised by Anies himself to be his ticket mate.

Although PKS leaders did not directly confront this surprising development, they did not attend the announcement of the Anies-Muhaimin pairing in Surabaya on September 2.

However, Friday's announcement confirms that Anies continues to enjoy the support of three political parties: PKS, PKB, and Nasdem, despite the Democratic Party's departure.

POPULAR READS

 Muhaimin and his PKB were originally part of a rival coalition that supported Prabowo Subianto's presidential aspirations. 
Tiktok Hit with $368 Million Fine under Europe's Data Privacy Rules
Tech 10 hours ago

Tiktok Hit with $368 Million Fine under Europe's Data Privacy Rules

 The investigation found that the sign-up process for teen users resulted in settings that made their accounts public by default.
Indonesia Reports 40 Consecutive Months of Trade Surplus
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia Reports 40 Consecutive Months of Trade Surplus

 China was the only major export destination whose share in Indonesia's exports increased compared to the previous year.
Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development
Business 16 hours ago

Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development

 Luhut expressed optimism that domestically produced EVs will be available by 2026.
3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match
News 18 hours ago

3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match

 A fight between students in Cairo erupted after a soccer tournament back in July 2023.
