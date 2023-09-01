Friday, September 1, 2023
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party

Yustinus Paat
August 31, 2023 | 11:28 pm
National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh, left, announces the candidacy of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan for the 2024 presidential election at Nasdem Tower, Central Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2022. (Antara Photo)
National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh, left, announces the candidacy of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan for the 2024 presidential election at Nasdem Tower, Central Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) said on Thursday it will remain within the coalition that supports the candidacy of former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan for the 2024 presidential election. 

This decision comes despite the Democratic Party's threats to withdraw due to a disagreement over the choice of a running mate.

The Democratic Party has accused Anies of "betraying" the coalition's agreement by unilaterally selecting an outsider as his running mate. The Democratic Party also claimed that Anies had previously agreed to run alongside its chairman, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, in the presidential race.

However, the PKS, a constituent of the three-party coalition that also includes the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), maintains its commitment to support Anies' presidential bid. 

“The PKS adheres to decisions made by the party's advisory council and is dedicated to fulfilling those mandates,” Almuzammil Yusuf, Head of the PKS' Legal and Political Division, said in a statement.

These internal decisions encompass endorsing Anies' 2024 campaign and entrusting the candidate with the authority to select his running mate.

Read More:
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate

Yusuf's statement hints at divergent opinions within the coalition following reports that Anies and Nasdem Chairman Surya Paloh have chosen Muhaimin Iskandar, the chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), as the vice-presidential candidate.

Notably, the PKB has not yet formally joined the coalition supporting Anies.

"We have been striving to reach a resolution within the coalition, but satisfactory outcomes have yet to be achieved," Yusuf wrote.

Yusuf's remarks follow a statement from Democratic Party Secretary-General Teuku Riefky Harsya, suggesting that Anies had selected a running mate without the party's consent. 

Teuku accused Anies of betraying the consensus among coalition members and criticized his failure to communicate the decision in person. Anies reportedly sent an aide to confirm the selection of Muhaimin as his running mate.

In another indication of the Democratic Party's withdrawal from the coalition, the party has directed the removal of all campaign materials featuring Anies.

Read More:
Running Mate Issue Exposes Very Fragile Alliance for Anies Baswedan’s Presidential Bid

