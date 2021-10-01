Poland Hopes to Guest on Indonesia’s G20 Presidency

Polish Ambassador to Indonesia Beata Stoczynska briefs local journalists at her official residence in Jakarta, Oct. 12, 2021. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. Poland is hoping to be invited as a guest country, when Indonesia hosts the prestigious global economic forum G20 in 2022, according to Polish Ambassador to Indonesia Beata Stoczyńska.

Being Central-Eastern Europe's largest economy and ranking 21st in global GDP, Poland feels almost a part of the G20 — despite not being a formal member.

“As the world’s 21st largest economy, we have an ambition to be more active and a partner to the 20 countries to discuss the global situations,” Beata told the Jakarta Globe in a media gathering at the embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.

If invited, Poland aims to share its best practices on ministerial-level meetings, and working groups related to digitalization, climate, as well as the financial track — three areas in which the country excels in.

For instance, on finances, Poland can take part in discussions on combating value-added tax (VAT) fraud.

“Poland has a lot to offer when it comes to climate, digitalization, and finance sectors. We are ready to invite experts and analysts to Indonesia to discuss these things,” Beata said.

Poland is seeking to intensify discussions with the Indonesian government regarding its wish to become a guest country next year.

Beata also unveiled the Polish Climate and Environment Minister Michał Kurtyka’s plans to visit Indonesia in November. His visit will hopefully open doors for Indonesia to send the invitation to Poland.

“We hope that he [Michał Kurtyka] will meet the partners here in Jakarta, and talk about our G20 ambitions. We also plan to bring him to Surabaya, and maybe Bandung,” the diplomat said.

In Indonesia's G20 presidency, about 150 meetings and side events are expected to take place throughout next year. This also marks Indonesia’s first time to preside over the G20.

As of 2019, Poland recorded approximately $592 billion in terms of GDP, thus placing them 21st globally.

Poland has also set the goal of achieving 28.5 percent renewable energy use by 2040. Renewables currently make up 15 percent of Poland's energy mix, according to the Polish Embassy.

The embassy data also showed that Poland’s VAT revenue rose by about 49 percent during 2015-2020. Poland's VAT reached 184.6 billion złoty (about Rp 660 trillion) last year.

On digitalization, Poland is currently developing a cloud computing-based security system. Other digital innovations include the contact-tracing app ProteGO.