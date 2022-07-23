Police Arrest 13 Suspected Militants in Aceh

Jakarta. The National Police have arrested 13 suspected militants believed to be members of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) during separate operations by counterterrorism squad Detachment 88 in the province of Aceh.

“Detachment 88 has arrested 13 suspected terrorists in Aceh, including 11 alleged members of Jemaah Islamiyah and two alleged members of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah,” National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramadhan said in a statement.

The suspects, who were nabbed on Friday, are accused of various roles in the acts of terrorism, according to Tempo news website.

Most of them are alleged to have participated in paramilitary training and been prepared for future attacks.

One key suspect is identified by the initials ES, who has participated in multiple “shooting training” and provided his home as a training ground for other JI members.

Several suspects were alleged to be members of JI’s fundraising unit called Medina Foundation.

Two suspected JAD members are accused of accessory roles in a suicide attack at the metropolitan police station in the North Sumatra capital of Medan in 2019.