Police Arrest 181 Terror Suspects Over Past Two Years

Jakarta. National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo announced on Thursday that 181 terror suspects have been arrested during preemptive operations over the past two years.

The operations were conducted by the counter-terrorism squad Detachment 88, in collaboration with the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimob), a police paramilitary unit.

Speaking at Brimob's 79th-anniversary ceremony at their headquarters in Depok, West Java, Listyo said the extensive anti-terror efforts are part of achieving the government's "zero attack target."

Listyo, who has been in office since the previous administration of President Joko Widodo, added that the anti-terror operations have prioritized preventive measures. This strategy involves intervening early to thwart any potential terror plots, provided there is sufficient evidence.

He noted that the former president had issued a directive emphasizing the importance of preventing any bomb attacks, even the smallest explosions.

The National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) also reported earlier that Indonesia has not experienced any public terror attacks since 2023.

