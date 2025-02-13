Police Arrest 27 for Looting Palm Fruit from Central Kalimantan Plantation

Andre Faisal Rahman
May 14, 2025
This screen capture from a video shows dozens of suspects being escorted by police for alleged palm fruit looting at a palm plantation in Central Seruyan District, Central Kalimantan, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Andre Faisal Rahman)

Palangka Raya. At least 27 people have been arrested for allegedly looting palm fruit from a plantation owned by local agribusiness firm Agro Karya Prima Lestari in Central Seruyan District, Central Kalimantan, police announced on Tuesday.

Officers also seized nine pickup trucks, harvesting tools, and around 16 tons of stolen palm fruit during the operation.

Central Kalimantan Police Chief Inspector General Iwan Kurniawan said the incident stems from a long-standing land conflict between the company and nearby villagers, after a planned partnership to manage the plantation failed to take shape.

"Despite mediation efforts, tensions escalated. In addition to looting, the mob engaged in acts of violence, intimidation, and even set fire to the company’s security post," Iwan said. "They also tried to block police intervention."

Initial arrests were made on May 8, when police apprehended several individuals for alleged palm fruit theft. In response, protesters burned a company security post and took the firm’s security guards hostage, reportedly in exchange for the release of their detained associates.

“We will not yield to mob pressure in the enforcement of the law,” Iwan stressed. He confirmed that the hostages have since been rescued by police.

The suspects have been charged with aggravated theft, which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years under Indonesian law.

The arrests come as part of a broader nationwide crackdown on extortion and thuggery, following growing reports of criminal groups targeting businesses.

In separate operations, police arrested 25 suspected extortionists in Labuhanbatu Regency, North Sumatra, and 22 individuals in West Jakarta. In Bandung Regency, West Java, a month-long operation that began on May 1 has led to the arrest of 52 suspects.

