Police Arrest 42 Chinese Nationals Accused of Romance Scams 

Batam. The Riau Islands Provincial Police have apprehended 42 Chinese citizens wanted for their alleged involvement in romance scams within their home country. These arrests were made during recent operations on islands near Batam.

One of the suspects is an Interpol fugitive identified as Lin Yin Xiang, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, as reported by Jakarta Globe's sister publication, Beritasatu.

These police operations were carried out in coordination with China's Public Security Ministry, a local law enforcement officer said.

The suspects were captured during raids conducted on Kasu and Bontong islands. They had sought refuge on these outer islands after learning that their associates, who were operating at the Cammo Industrial Park in Batam, had been apprehended by the police, according to Chief Comr. Nasriadi, director of the special crime unit at the Riau Islands Police.

During the operations, authorities confiscated mobile phones, laptops, passports, travel documents, and a sum of cash from the suspects.

These arrests occurred just eight days after the police detained 88 Chinese citizens in Batam on similar charges.

Nasriadi also revealed that the investigation has been expanded to uncover the involvement of Indonesian citizens who may have facilitated the arrival of these romance scam groups in Batam.

Romance scammers typically operate on social media platforms using fake identities to gain the trust of their victims before engaging in theft.

The police have not yet disclosed whether the suspects will be deported to China or face trial in Indonesia.

