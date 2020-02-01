Police Arrest 48 Chinese and Taiwanese for Alleged Extortion on Dating Apps

Tens of Chinese and Taiwanese nationals are presented at the Jakarta Police headquarters after being implicated with cybercrime for alleged extortion and data theft using dating apps, November 13, 2021. (Beritasatu Photo/Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police said on Saturday they have arrested 48 suspects of Chinese and Taiwanese nationalities for alleged extortion and data theft using dating apps.

The ring lured their victims with dating apps offering sexual chats and used recorded video and audio contents to extort money from them, Jakarta Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Yusri Yunus told reporters.

"This is a transnational crime involving Chinese and Taiwanese suspects. The victims are mainly their compatriots," Yusri said.

“The investigation is a collaboration of the Taiwanese Police, the Indonesian Police, the Immigration Directorate, and the Justice Ministry. All the suspects are from China and Taiwan," he added.

The raids on the cybercriminals were conducted separately at three rented shophouses in Jakarta on Friday night, Yusri said.

Among the suspects are four women who persuaded their male victims to strip during the video chats.

The suspects used phishing URLs through social media apps like WeChat and Line to randomly pick their victims and obtain sensitive information such as contacts, passwords, and banking details.

“They threatened to distribute the victim’s nude photos and videos to their contact list unless they get paid,” Cybercrime Division Director Chief Comr. Auliansyah Lubis said.

The Jakarta Police are coordinating with their Taiwanese counterparts for further legal proceedings, he said. All the suspects are kept at the immigration office’s detention facility and it remains unclear if they will be tried in Indonesia.

Police charge them under the Electronic Information and Transaction Law (ITE) that carries a maximum punishment of six years’ imprisonment.

