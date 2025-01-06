Police Arrest Admin of Secret Gay Facebook Group with 4,500 Members

Surabaya, E. Java. Police in Surabaya in East Java, have arrested two men connected to a private Facebook group called “Gay Surabaya,” accusing them of facilitating same-sex meetups through the platform. The admin, identified as MFK, 24, and a group member, GR, 36, were taken into custody by the Tanjung Perak Port Police.

The group, active since March 2021, had grown to over 4,500 members. According to Police Chief Wahyu Hidayat, the group allowed members to share content related to same-sex attraction, including photos and videos, with the intent of arranging physical meetings.

In a press conference on Monday, Wahyu said the arrests followed a public complaint and subsequent investigation. “Our team conducted profiling and identified the individuals behind the group, which promotes same-sex interactions between men,” Wahyu said.

MFK admitted to creating and running the Facebook group, claiming it was meant for “fun and sensation.” He told police that he did not profit financially from his role but occasionally received cigarettes as a token of appreciation when facilitating meetups between members. "There was no material gain, just cigarettes," he said during questioning.

He insisted that all members joined voluntarily and that in-person meetings took place either in private homes or hotels. “Sometimes at their homes, sometimes outside, sometimes in hotel rooms,” MFK said.

MFK also said all group participants were adults. “There are no minors. All members are adults,” he stated, in response to concerns over potential child exploitation.

The case is being handled under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law and the Pornography Law. The suspects have been charged under Article 54 paragraph 1 and Article 27 paragraph 1 of Law No. 1/2024 on ITE, as well as Article 29 and Article 4 paragraph 1 of Law No. 44/2008 on Pornography.

If convicted, the suspects could face up to 12 years in prison and fines of up to Rp6 billion ($370,000).

While consensual same-sex relationships between adults are not explicitly illegal in the world's largest muslim country, they remain taboo and can draw legal consequences. Homosexual acts involving minors or those deemed to involve lewd conduct can result in criminal charges under the current Criminal Code and new provisions in Law No. 1/2023, which will take effect in 2026.

