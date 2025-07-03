Police Arrest Seven for Vandalizing Christian Student Retreat in Sukabumi

Riza
July 3, 2025 | 1:07 pm
The condition of a safe house in Sukabumi after being vandalized on June 27, 2025. Seven local residents have been named as suspects for vandalism. (Beritasatu.com/Riza)
Sukabumi. A Christian student retreat held in Tangkil Village, Cidahu District, Sukabumi Regency in West Java, was forcibly disbanded by seven local residents. These individuals also vandalized the safe house where the Christian students were staying.

Sukabumi Police Chief Samian said the seven Cidahu residents have been named as suspects. They are currently being held in Sukabumi police custody. Samian said this case is a criminal offense and is being handled seriously.

The incident took place on Friday, June 27. A group of local residents damaged a building used as a safe house and retreat center for Christian students.

The case is now being investigated in coordination with the West Java Regional Police's Directorate of General Criminal Investigation, as a demonstration of commitment to law enforcement and justice.

"This is purely an act of criminal vandalism. We acted swiftly to ensure that all parties receive a sense of justice, and to make this a lesson for the public," said Samian on Wednesday.

Seven suspects currently in custody include RN, who damaged the fence and removed a cross; UE and EM, who damaged the fence; MD, who vandalized a motorcycle; MSM, who took down and damaged a large cross; H, who damaged the fence and the motorcycle; and another individual, also identified as EM, who damaged the fence.

"They directly took part in the destruction of property at the location and did not use any tools," he explained.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the incident and are open to the possibility of naming additional suspects if evidence shows other parties were involved.

"The investigation is ongoing. We're looking into the motive and each individual's role in this," he added.

In response to the incident, the police are urging all parties to maintain interfaith tolerance to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

"The culture of tolerance that has long existed in Sukabumi must be preserved together. If any issues arise, they should be reported to the appropriate authorities so they can be resolved through proper legal channels," he concluded.

