Police Arrest Two Owners of Online Gambling Site TAHU69

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police have uncovered an online gambling operation linked to a website called TAHU69. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case: Obed, 29, and Alfredo, 28. The pair reportedly generated profits of around Rp 100 million ($6,053) per month through the site.

"Our team successfully arrested two suspects who were managing the online gambling site TAHU69," said Resa Fiardi Marasabessy, Head of the Mobile Detective Sub-Directorate of the Jakarta Police, in a statement on Thursday.

Resa stated that the investigation began in April and led to the discovery of the gambling website TAHU69, which offered casino games, lottery, and sports betting.

Police first arrested Obed at Orchard Park Cluster Citrus Housing Complex in Batam, Riau Islands, on April 26. Alfredo was later arrested at a commercial building in SCBRD Sedayu City, Cakung, East Jakarta, on May 2. Both were identified as the owners of the online gambling site.

"In four months, the profit reached nearly Rp 400 million, which means around Rp 100 million per month," he said.

The two suspects are now in police custody, and the Metro Jaya Police are continuing to investigate and develop the case further.

Despite the ongoing crackdown on online gambling operators, new gambling sites continue to spread throughout society. The public can report suspected gambling sites via the website aduankonten.id, and report suspicious bank accounts linked with gambling activities through cekrekening.id.

