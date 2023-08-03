Thursday, August 3, 2023
Police Arrest Two Suspected Militants Sought for Bandung Bombing

Stevani Wijaya
August 3, 2023 | 6:18 pm
A photo montage of suicide bomber Agus Sujatno and the scene at Astana Anyar police station in Bandung after the explosion on December 7, 2022. (BeritaSatu)
A photo montage of suicide bomber Agus Sujatno and the scene at Astana Anyar police station in Bandung after the explosion on December 7, 2022. (BeritaSatu)

Jakarta. Counter-terrorism squad Detachment 88 has arrested two suspected militants wanted for their role in last year’s suicide bombing attack at a police station in Bandung, West Java, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The suspects, whose full identities aren’t disclosed, were arrested in the Central Java town of Boyolali on Tuesday, National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramdhan said in Jakarta.

He said the two men allegedly took part in the December 7 suicide bombing at Astana Anyar Police Station when officers were conducting a morning roll call.

“The suspects, S and T, were alleged to have prepared the explosive used by the suicide bomber, AM, to blow [himself] up at the crime scene,” Ahmad said.

The attack killed an officer and injured seven others.

Police said the suicide bomber, whose identity has been revealed as Agus Sujatno aka Agus Muslim, had used an improvised explosive device, also known as a pressure cooker bomb, laden with nails and equipped with a 9-volt battery as a detonator.

Agus was a suspected member of the shadowy terror group Jemaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD) who had served a prison sentence for an earlier attack also in Bandung in 2017. He was released from maximum security Nusakambangan Prison Island in 2021.

Investor Daily
