Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
July 1, 2025 | 1:37 pm
Members of the Samarinda Police Mobile Brigade perform a martial arts demonstration during the 79th Bhayangkara Day ceremony at Kadrie Oening Sports Hall in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The event, held modestly by the Samarinda Police, carries the theme
Members of the Samarinda Police Mobile Brigade perform a martial arts demonstration during the 79th Bhayangkara Day ceremony at Kadrie Oening Sports Hall in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The event, held modestly by the Samarinda Police, carries the theme

Jakarta. Indonesian National Police (Polri) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo reported steady progress in countering terrorism threats, stating the country has recorded no terror attacks since 2023 and thousands of former militants have pledged loyalty to the Republic of Indonesia.

Speaking during the 79th Polri Anniversary, or Bhayangkara Day, ceremony at Monas in Jakarta on Tuesday, Listyo said the police have prioritized a “soft approach” by deradicalizing and reintegrating former terror convicts with the help of religious and community leaders. This approach led to 8,315 ex-members of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) declaring their disbandment and pledging allegiance to Indonesia.

Jemaah Islamiyah is a Southeast Asian extremist network responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and other deadly attacks. It has long been designated a terrorist organization by Indonesia and the United Nations for its ties to Al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups.

Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive
In addition to dismantling JI’s influence, police last week facilitated the oath of loyalty by 34 members of Anshor Daulah in Riau. Anshor Daulah, also spelled Ansar Daulah, is a local group in Indonesia known for pledging allegiance to ISIS (Islamic State) and promoting the so-called caliphate’s agenda.

Despite the focus on deradicalization, Listyo emphasized that the police continue to apply firm “preventive strikes” to maintain security and deter any plots. “The world must see Indonesia as a safe country. We have maintained zero terror attacks since 2023 through June 2025,” he said.

Indonesia’s last major terror incident was the 2022 Bandung bombing, when a suicide attacker detonated a bomb at a local police station, killing himself and a police officer. The continued absence of attacks, Listyo said, has helped ensure security for major state visits, international events, and national holidays through 2025.

