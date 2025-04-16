Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
May 22, 2025 | 4:08 pm
Former President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Alfida Rizky Febriana)
Former President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Alfida Rizky Febriana)

Jakarta. The National Police (Polri) have concluded their investigation into allegations that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo used a fake university diploma, declaring the document authentic and finding no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The forgery allegations, which gained traction on social media in recent years, have now been formally dismissed by the police following the findings.

The head of the General Crimes Directorate at the National Police's Criminal Investigation Department,  Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said Thursday that Jokowi's undergraduate diploma from the Faculty of Forestry at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) is authentic. The conclusion was based on forensic comparisons between Jokowi’s diploma and those of three classmates from the same academic year.

"The document and the comparison samples are identical; they originate from the same production process," Djuhandhani said during a press conference at Bareskrim headquarters in Jakarta.

Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

Investigators analyzed the diploma using laboratory tests, examining paper material, security features, printing techniques, handwritten ink, official stamps, and signatures of UGM's dean and rector from that period. All matched the verified originals.

"The investigation found no criminal offense," Djuhandhani said.

The probe, launched following a complaint filed by Eggi Sudjana, chairman of the Team for the Defense of Ulema and Activists (TPUA), has now been officially closed.

Earlier this week, President Jokowi appeared at Polri's headquarters to respond to investigators’ questions and to collect his diploma, which had been held for examination.

After undergoing an hour-long session and answering 22 questions covering his educational history, from elementary school through university, the president left the building holding his diploma in a black folder, though he declined to show it to the media.

