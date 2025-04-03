Police Deny Requiring Foreign Journalists to Obtain Special Permit

Jakarta. The National Police on Thursday denied reports that foreign journalists are required to obtain a police-issued acknowledgment letter to work in Indonesia. The clarification comes after the recent issuance of a police regulation concerning the monitoring of foreign nationals.

Police spokesman Inspector General Sandi Nugroho said the regulation is aligned with the amended immigration law, which mandates oversight and protection for foreign nationals, particularly in conflict-prone regions.

Sandi explained that the regulation is intended to enhance coordination among government agencies in ensuring the safety of foreigners visiting sensitive areas such as Papua.

“The police acknowledgment document is only issued upon request from a guarantor. If there is no such request, the police will not issue the document,” Sandi said.

He added that accredited foreign journalists are free to travel throughout Indonesia without needing additional police authorization, provided they comply with existing laws and regulations.

“The reports suggesting mandatory police permits for journalists are false. The regulation does not impose such a requirement,” he stressed.

“For example, if a journalist intends to travel to a restive area in Papua, their guarantor may request the police acknowledgment letter as a safety measure,” he added.

