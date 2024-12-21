Police Detain 18 Officers for Alleged Extortion of Foreign Attendees at DWP 2024

Jakarta, The National Police's Internal Affairs (IA) Division has detained 18 officers accused of extorting foreign attendees at the 2024 Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) held at JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, from December 13 to 15.

The officers, comprising personnel from the Jakarta Metro Police, Central Jakarta Police, and Kemayoran Police Precinct, are accused of targeting foreign tourists, forcing them to undergo urine tests, and demanding bribes ranging from RM 90,000 (around $20,000) to RM 200,000—even from those who passed the tests.

“IA has detained the 18 personnel on duty at the time. They will undergo further investigation. The police will not tolerate any violations committed by our members,” said National Police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko in a statement on Saturday. The event was secured by 450 police officers.

He said the police are committed to professionalism, transparency, and upholding public trust. “There is no place for officers who tarnish our institution’s reputation. This investigation will be thorough and fair.”

The allegations have sparked outrage on social media, with festival-goers sharing unsettling accounts of being targeted by undercover officers. One Instagram user, @ez.rawr, recounted an incident, saying, “Had two undercover cops stare at my friend and I for 15 minutes when we were drunk. They stopped another couple randomly and escorted them out. Felt so unsafe after hearing stories of bribes. Horrible. Never coming back to DWP.”

Initially, the police denied the allegations but promised a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, DWP organizer, Ismaya Live, expressed regret over the controversy in a statement, saying, “We hear your concerns and deeply regret the challenges and frustrations you experienced. While some aspects were beyond our control, we understand the impact this has had on you.”

The organizers assured attendees that they are cooperating with authorities to address the issue and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in future events.

DWP, first held in 2008, is Indonesia's largest electronic music festival, attracting thousands of electronic dance music fans annually. The 2024 edition featured global headliners such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd, drawing 10,000 attendees from 52 countries.

