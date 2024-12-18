Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes

Irwan Setiawan
December 18, 2024 | 5:45 pm
SHARE
Police discover illegal tin sheets inside a truck at Tanjung Kalian Mentok Port in Bangka Belitung Islands, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Irwan Setiawan)
Police discover illegal tin sheets inside a truck at Tanjung Kalian Mentok Port in Bangka Belitung Islands, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Irwan Setiawan)

Pangkalpinang. Police in the Bangka Belitung Islands have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 9 tons of tin sheets to South Sumatra, officials said on Wednesday.

The tin sheets were being transported in a truck and concealed beneath large ice cubes, according to police spokesman Fauzan Sukmawansyah.

The truck driver, identified by his initials EDP, 23, and a local businessman, AAD, 25, were arrested after officers discovered the illegal cargo during a raid at Tanjung Kalian Mentok Port in West Bangka Regency.

"Our investigators found tin sheets wrapped in sacks inside fiber boxes, hidden under layers of ice cubes," Fauzan explained in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital.

Advertisement

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the shipment lacked the necessary permits and documentation, leading to the arrests of the two suspects,” he added.

The truck was carrying a total of 676 tin sheets packed in 54 boxes, with a combined weight of 9.25 tons.

The suspects face charges under Indonesia’s mining law, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Half of Municipally-Owned Companies Become Liabilities Due to Cronyism: Minister
Business 2 hours ago

Half of Municipally-Owned Companies Become Liabilities Due to Cronyism: Minister

 Tito said that many of these companies have become parasitic users of government funds.
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Key Rate But Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon
Business 2 hours ago

Federal Reserve Set to Cut Key Rate But Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon

 Inflation has remained stuck above the Fed's 2 percent target in recent months while the economy has continued to grow briskly.
Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations
News 4 hours ago

Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations

 Officials estimated the total value of the seized items to be approximately Rp 23.7 billion ($1.5 million).
Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes
News 5 hours ago

Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes

 The truck driver, identified by his initials EDP, and a local businessman, AAD, were arrested after officers discovered the illegal cargo.
Bright Future for Petrosea
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Bright Future for Petrosea

 The coal sector, which is one of PTRO's main focuses, still shows solid prospects.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
3
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
4
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED