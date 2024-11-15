Police Investigate Clash Between Foreign Workers and Locals in Central Java

Rembang. Rembang Police are investigating a clash between foreign workers from Kapur Rembang Indonesia (KRI), a foreign-owned limestone company, and locals from Blora Regency, Central Java, that left three residents injured. The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred on Wednesday night.

Rembang Police Chief Suryadi said 105 people have been questioned in connection with the clash, and 24 suspects have been identified, including one foreign worker. Those involved face charges under Article 170 of the Criminal Code for group violence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“We are handling two reports—one from the company and one from local residents. Based on initial findings, the residents claim that pollution from the factory’s operations has been affecting their community,” Suryadi said on Friday.

The clash began when residents of Jurangjero Village, Blora Regency, visited the company in Rembang’s Gunem District to protest smoke emissions they say are harmful. A mediation attempt failed, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

During the altercation, three locals were injured by sharp objects allegedly wielded by a foreign worker from China. Amateur video footage shows an agitated worker walking with a sharp object in hand.

Enraged by the incident, residents reportedly damaged company property.

Jurangjero Village Chief Suwoto said the clash stemmed from long-standing grievances over air pollution caused by the company’s operations.

“Residents approached KRI to demand a solution for the smoke issue, but the company dismissed their concerns. This led to arguments and the attack that injured three villagers,” Suwoto explained.

Despite its local name, Kapur Rembang Indonesia (KRI) is managed by Chinese investors, according to Rembang Environmental Agency Chief Ika Himawan Affandi.

Ika said the quarry has been a source of complaints from Blora residents over pollution, and they reported the company’s activities while its permits were still being processed. "We conducted a site inspection and warned them not to operate until the permits were finalized, but they claimed to be conducting trials," Ika said, as quoted by Radio R2B Rembang.

The Environment and Forestry Ministry (KLHK) eventually sealed the site for unauthorized operations. While the seal was briefly lifted on Nov. 9 for equipment testing, KRI allegedly resumed full operations.

"The company said it needed to send samples to a buyer in Surabaya (East Java), but they continued operating," Ika said, adding that further action falls under the ministry’s jurisdiction due to the company’s foreign ownership.

