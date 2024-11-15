Police Investigate Clash Between Foreign Workers and Locals in Central Java

Jamaah
November 15, 2024 | 5:51 pm
SHARE
Rembang Police are investigating a clash between foreign workers at Kapur Rembang Indonesia and locals from Blora on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, which left three residents injured. (Beritasatu.com/Jamaah)
Rembang Police are investigating a clash between foreign workers at Kapur Rembang Indonesia and locals from Blora on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, which left three residents injured. (Beritasatu.com/Jamaah)

Rembang. Rembang Police are investigating a clash between foreign workers from Kapur Rembang Indonesia (KRI), a foreign-owned limestone company, and locals from Blora Regency, Central Java, that left three residents injured. The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred on Wednesday night.

Rembang Police Chief Suryadi said 105 people have been questioned in connection with the clash, and 24 suspects have been identified, including one foreign worker. Those involved face charges under Article 170 of the Criminal Code for group violence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“We are handling two reports—one from the company and one from local residents. Based on initial findings, the residents claim that pollution from the factory’s operations has been affecting their community,” Suryadi said on Friday.

The clash began when residents of Jurangjero Village, Blora Regency, visited the company in Rembang’s Gunem District to protest smoke emissions they say are harmful. A mediation attempt failed, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

Advertisement

During the altercation, three locals were injured by sharp objects allegedly wielded by a foreign worker from China. Amateur video footage shows an agitated worker walking with a sharp object in hand.

Enraged by the incident, residents reportedly damaged company property.

Jurangjero Village Chief Suwoto said the clash stemmed from long-standing grievances over air pollution caused by the company’s operations.

“Residents approached KRI to demand a solution for the smoke issue, but the company dismissed their concerns. This led to arguments and the attack that injured three villagers,” Suwoto explained.

Despite its local name, Kapur Rembang Indonesia (KRI) is managed by Chinese investors, according to Rembang Environmental Agency Chief Ika Himawan Affandi.

Ika said the quarry has been a source of complaints from Blora residents over pollution, and they reported the company’s activities while its permits were still being processed. "We conducted a site inspection and warned them not to operate until the permits were finalized, but they claimed to be conducting trials," Ika said, as quoted by Radio R2B Rembang.

The Environment and Forestry Ministry (KLHK) eventually sealed the site for unauthorized operations. While the seal was briefly lifted on Nov. 9 for equipment testing, KRI allegedly resumed full operations.

"The company said it needed to send samples to a buyer in Surabaya (East Java), but they continued operating," Ika said, adding that further action falls under the ministry’s jurisdiction due to the company’s foreign ownership.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers
News 49 minutes ago

Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers

 The Samurai Blue solidified their top spot in Group C with 13 points from five matches, while Indonesia remains at the bottom
Business Associations Call for Postponement of 12% VAT Increase
Business 1 hours ago

Business Associations Call for Postponement of 12% VAT Increase

 Business associations are urging the government to delay the planned increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT) set for next year
Indonesia Plans to Reforest 12 Million Hectares of Damaged Land
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Plans to Reforest 12 Million Hectares of Damaged Land

 Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni Optimistic About Reforesting 12 Million Hectares of Damaged Forests in Indonesia
Diva Reza Artamevia Reported for Alleged $1 Million Diamond Scam
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Diva Reza Artamevia Reported for Alleged $1 Million Diamond Scam

 Singer Reza Artamevia has been reported to the police in connection with an alleged diamond scam worth Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million).
Indonesia vs Japan World Cup Qualifier Lineups Announced, Diks Set for Debut
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia vs Japan World Cup Qualifier Lineups Announced, Diks Set for Debut

 Indonesia's head coach, Shin Tae-yong, has opted for a 3-4-3 formation. Kevin Diks is set for his debut.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
1
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
2
US Agrees to Help Indonesia Develop Small Nuclear Reactor
3
Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport
4
Surabaya Businessman Arrested after Forcing High School Student to Kneel and Bark Like Dog
5
Biden Supports Indonesia’s OECD Bid as Prabowo Seeks BRICS
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED