Police Investigate Mass Food Poisoning Tied to Gov't Free Meal Program

Jakarta. A senior official has pointed to suspected negligence during food preparation as the likely cause of a mass food poisoning incident involving dozens of schoolchildren in Cianjur, West Java, under the government’s free nutritious meals (MBG) program.

Dadan Hindayana, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), said preliminary investigations indicate improper handling of food ingredients during processing led to the contamination. “Our initial suspicion is negligence in processing,” Dadan told reporters late Monday.

At least 79 students from MAN 1 Cianjur Islamic School and SMP PGRI 1 Middle School Cianjur reportedly fell ill after consuming government-provided meals on April 21.

In response, the Cianjur Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit has launched an investigation. Ten individuals involved in food handling at the SPPG Limbangansari Kitchen -- including the kitchen head, nutritionist, cooks, packers, and couriers -- have been questioned, according to Cianjur Police Criminal Investigation Chief Tono Listianto.

“The examination is to determine the cause of the MBG food poisoning incident,” Tono said on Wednesday.

So far, no suspects have been named, as the investigation is still in the evidence-gathering stage. In the meantime, operations at the kitchen, which supplies meals to seven schools in the district and produces 2,780 meal portions daily, have been suspended.

According to Frida Laila Yahya, head of disease prevention and control at the Cianjur Health Office, most of the affected students have been discharged from Sayang Cianjur Hospital, though five students remain under observation at Bhayangkara Cianjur Hospital.

Dadan said the negligence most likely occurred during the early stages of food preparation, potentially compromising both the safety and nutritional value of the meals. While an official investigation is still underway, authorities are focusing on preventive measures rather than punitive action for now.

“We’re prioritizing training to improve food processing standards,” he said, adding that food safety protocols will be reinforced at institutions responsible for public meal distribution.

The outbreak is a blow to the newly launched MBG program, a flagship health initiative under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration aimed at tackling malnutrition and stunting. Rolled out in January, the program is designed to deliver nutrient-rich meals to millions of school-age children and at-risk groups across Indonesia.

As of mid-March, the government had disbursed Rp 710.5 billion (approximately $43 million) to serve over 2 million recipients, including students and expectant mothers. The program is backed by a Rp 71 trillion budget and targets 17.9 million beneficiaries nationwide.

Despite the setback in Cianjur, Dadan continues to defend the MBG program’s long-term value in improving public health outcomes. However, the food poisoning incident has raised concerns over the readiness of kitchens, food suppliers, and monitoring systems involved in the large-scale rollout.

“We must improve quality,” Dadan said, calling for systemic improvements in food safety as the program expands to reach more beneficiaries.

