Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Police Name Suspect in Miss Universe Indonesia Organizer's Sexual Harassment Probe

Ilham Oktafian
October 4, 2023 | 4:29 pm
Chief Comr. Hengki Haryadi, the director for general crimes with the Jakarta Police. (B-Universe Photo/Ilham Oktafian)
Jakarta. The Jakarta Police announced on Wednesday that they had named a suspect in the ongoing investigation into a sexual harassment case involving the organizer of Miss Universe Indonesia.

The scandal came to light two months ago when several Miss Universe contestants reported that they had been asked to strip down to their underwear for "body checks" and were subjected to topless photographs.

Chief Commissioner Hengki Haryadi, the Director of General Crimes at the Jakarta Police, identified the suspect using the initials ASD.

"After thorough deliberation of the case, investigators from the Jakarta Police General Crimes Directorate have officially named a suspect today," Hengki said.

He said the investigation had included interviews with 28 individuals, comprising eight accusers, 13 witnesses, three individuals accused of wrongdoing, and four legal experts.

During the investigation, the Jakarta Police received support from the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection, Hengki mentioned.

On August 7, the accusers filed a police complaint against Capella Swastika Karya, the company holding the license from the Miss Universe Organization to operate in Indonesia and Malaysia.

While Poppy Capella, CEO of Capella Swastika, was questioned by the police as part of the investigation, it remains uncertain whether she will be designated as a suspect.

Poppy has vehemently denied involvement in the topless photo session.

Later that same month, the Miss Universe Organization severed its ties with the Indonesian franchisee and Poppy.

In a statement, the organization declared, "In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics."

The Jakarta Globe adheres to a policy of confidentiality regarding the accusers or victims of sexual harassment cases unless they themselves request to be identified.

