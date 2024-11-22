Police Officer Fatally Shot by Colleague in West Sumatra

Padang. A mid-ranking police officer was fatally shot by a fellow officer at the South Solok District Police headquarters in West Sumatra early on Friday.

Adjunct Commissioner Ulil Ryanto Anshari, head of the district police’s criminal investigation unit, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The shooter, identified as Adjunct Commissioner Dadang Iskandar, who leads the operational unit in the same office, has been detained.

Ulil’s body was taken to the Bhayangkara Provincial Police Hospital in Padang for an autopsy. Dozens of officers lined up in the hospital courtyard to pay their final respects.

“There was a shooting incident, and the case is under investigation. We will provide updates as new information becomes available,” police spokesman Dwi Sulistyawan said.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the parking area of the district police headquarters in South Solok. However, details surrounding the incident remain unclear, including whether the shooting was intentional or part of a confrontation.

Three other officers are being questioned as witnesses as the investigation continues.

