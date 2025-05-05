Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani

Jakarta. Police in East Lombok are expanding their investigation into the death of Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins, who died after falling into a ravine while climbing Mount Rinjani.

East Lombok Police Criminal Investigation Unit Chief I Made Dharma Yulia Putra said on Monday that officers have questioned four key witnesses to determine the details of the incident.

“We have questioned witnesses who were present during the incident and accompanied the victim,” Dharma said.

The four witnesses include a trekking organizer (identified as JU), a local guide (AM), a porter (SP) from Bayan, North Lombok, and a forestry police officer (MD) from Ampenan, Mataram. The forestry officer was responsible for security and protection within the Mount Rinjani National Park area.

In addition to the witness statements, investigators have inspected the site of the accident and are coordinating with the Rinjani National Park office.

Given that the victim was a foreign national, East Lombok Police have also coordinated with officials from the Brazilian Embassy to facilitate communication with the victim’s family.

Dharma stressed that the investigation remains ongoing. “We began examining witnesses two days after the incident and continue to deepen our investigation,” he said.

Juliana Marins died after reportedly falling about 600 meters from her last known position on the hiking trail on Saturday, June 21. Her body was recovered by a joint search and rescue team on Tuesday, June 24, after bad weather hampered initial efforts, including an attempted helicopter evacuation.

An autopsy was performed at Bali Mandara Hospital in Sanur, Denpasar, on Thursday night. According to forensic doctor Ida Bagus Alit, Marins died from blunt force injuries and internal organ damage, with no signs of hypothermia.

