Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained

Jakarta. The Jakarta Metro Police raided a gay party held at a hotel in the Kuningan area of South Jakarta on Saturday, detaining 56 individuals. Three of them, identified as organizers, have been named suspects.

“The team was supported by the hotel management, security personnel, and technicians during this operation,” Jakarta Police spokesman, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said at a press conference on Monday.

Police seized several pieces of evidence from the scene, including contraceptives and anti-HIV medication.

Among the 56 detained, three suspects were identified as RH, RE, and BP. RH and RE were responsible for renting the hotel room used for the party, while BP was the organizer who invited participants to the event.

“So far, the investigation indicates that participants of this event were not charged any fees,” Ade Ary added.

The suspects have been charged under Article 33 in conjunction with Article 7 of Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography. If convicted, they face prison sentences ranging from a minimum of two years to a maximum of 15 years.

“At the beginning of the event, D encouraged participants to have fun and enjoy the event,” Ade Ary said, detailing the activities during the party.

The police spokesperson also urged the public to avoid engaging in activities that violate the law, including acts of pornography and behavior that contravenes moral and legal norms.

“Let this serve as a reminder for everyone to uphold the law and moral decency,” Ade Ary concluded.

While consensual homosexual acts between adults are not explicitly criminalized under current laws, Article 292 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) penalizes homosexual acts involving minors with up to five years in prison.

Additionally, Law No. 1/2023, set to take effect in 2026, introduces penalties for homosexual acts involving lewd behavior, violence, or pornography. However, sexual orientation or same-sex attraction alone is not considered a crime.

