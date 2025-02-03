Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained

Ilham Oktafian
February 3, 2025 | 10:09 pm
SHARE
Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi speaking at a press conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)
Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi speaking at a press conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Metro Police raided a gay party held at a hotel in the Kuningan area of South Jakarta on Saturday, detaining 56 individuals. Three of them, identified as organizers, have been named suspects.

“The team was supported by the hotel management, security personnel, and technicians during this operation,” Jakarta Police spokesman, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said at a press conference on Monday.

Police seized several pieces of evidence from the scene, including contraceptives and anti-HIV medication.

Among the 56 detained, three suspects were identified as RH, RE, and BP. RH and RE were responsible for renting the hotel room used for the party, while BP was the organizer who invited participants to the event.

“So far, the investigation indicates that participants of this event were not charged any fees,” Ade Ary added.

The suspects have been charged under Article 33 in conjunction with Article 7 of Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography. If convicted, they face prison sentences ranging from a minimum of two years to a maximum of 15 years.

“At the beginning of the event, D encouraged participants to have fun and enjoy the event,” Ade Ary said, detailing the activities during the party.

The police spokesperson also urged the public to avoid engaging in activities that violate the law, including acts of pornography and behavior that contravenes moral and legal norms.

“Let this serve as a reminder for everyone to uphold the law and moral decency,” Ade Ary concluded.

While consensual homosexual acts between adults are not explicitly criminalized under current laws, Article 292 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) penalizes homosexual acts involving minors with up to five years in prison.

Additionally, Law No. 1/2023, set to take effect in 2026, introduces penalties for homosexual acts involving lewd behavior, violence, or pornography. However, sexual orientation or same-sex attraction alone is not considered a crime.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China
Business 56 minutes ago

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China

 A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did.
Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land
Business 1 hours ago

Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land

 The decision was made after these companies failed to manage the forests sustainably for the economic benefit of surrounding communities.
Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia
Business 5 hours ago

Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia

 Shell Indonesia faces fuel shortages at several gas stations due to procurement and distribution challenges.
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
News 5 hours ago

Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained

 The Jakarta Metro Police raided a gay party at a hotel in South Jakarta, detaining 56 individuals and naming three as suspects.
Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements

 President Prabowo Subianto addresses complaints about delays and portion sizes in Indonesia's Free Nutritious Meals program.
News Index

Most Popular

Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
1
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
4
Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce
5
Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED