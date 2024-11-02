Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police announced on Sunday that 11 officials of the Communication and Digitalization Ministry have been arrested during the recent crackdown on online gambling.

The officials, whose identities have yet to be disclosed, have allegedly facilitated online gambling operators by keeping their websites alive despite the presidential instruction for immediate closure of all gambling apps and websites.

Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said two more individuals were arrested on Sunday, bringing the total number of suspects to 16 -- including five private citizens.

On Saturday, Jakarta Police’s General Crime Division Director Chief Comr. Wira Satya Triputra said investigators had raided a shop at the Grand Galaxy City residential complex in Bekasi where they found computers and equipment used to track gambling websites.

Advertisement

The troubled officials were tasked with identifying and taking down gambling sites and apps but they allegedly misused the authority and used a cherry-picking method in implementing the instruction from their makeshift office in Bekasi.

According to the police investigation, the officials allowed 20 percent of around 5,000 identified gambling websites to continue to operate in exchange for money.

Every website paid the group of officials Rp 8.5 million ($540) for the impunity, police said. The suspects include several expert staff members for the communication minister, police said without elaborating.

Newly-appointed Communication Minister Meutya Hafid has confirmed that her office fully supports the ongoing police investigation.

“The law must apply firmly to anyone involved in the scandal without exception, especially officials from our ministry,” Meutya said in a statement.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: