Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling

BeritaSatu
November 3, 2024 | 5:15 pm
SHARE
A suspect is escorted by police in plain clothes during a raid on a shop in Bekasi, West Java, targeting government officials who facilitate online gambling websites, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/ Fakhri Hermansyah)
A suspect is escorted by police in plain clothes during a raid on a shop in Bekasi, West Java, targeting government officials who facilitate online gambling websites, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/ Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police announced on Sunday that 11 officials of the Communication and Digitalization Ministry have been arrested during the recent crackdown on online gambling.

The officials, whose identities have yet to be disclosed, have allegedly facilitated online gambling operators by keeping their websites alive despite the presidential instruction for immediate closure of all gambling apps and websites. 

Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said two more individuals were arrested on Sunday, bringing the total number of suspects to 16 -- including five private citizens.

On Saturday, Jakarta Police’s General Crime Division Director Chief Comr. Wira Satya Triputra said investigators had raided a shop at the Grand Galaxy City residential complex in Bekasi where they found computers and equipment used to track gambling websites.

Advertisement

The troubled officials were tasked with identifying and taking down gambling sites and apps but they allegedly misused the authority and used a cherry-picking method in implementing the instruction from their makeshift office in Bekasi.

According to the police investigation, the officials allowed 20 percent of around 5,000 identified gambling websites to continue to operate in exchange for money.

Every website paid the group of officials Rp 8.5 million ($540) for the impunity, police said. The suspects include several expert staff members for the communication minister, police said without elaborating.

Newly-appointed Communication Minister Meutya Hafid has confirmed that her office fully supports the ongoing police investigation.

“The law must apply firmly to anyone involved in the scandal without exception, especially officials from our ministry,” Meutya said in a statement.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Giant Tree Collapses, Killing Nine Shrine Visitors in Sulawesi
News 3 hours ago

Giant Tree Collapses, Killing Nine Shrine Visitors in Sulawesi

 A local official said the tree is hundreds of years old, and the branch that fell onto the cabin was as large as a Toyota Avanza.
Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling
News 9 hours ago

Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling

 The officials allegedly allowed 20 percent of around 5,000 identified gambling websites to continue to operate in exchange for money.
Indonesian Military Rotates 76 High-Ranking Officers
News 12 hours ago

Indonesian Military Rotates 76 High-Ranking Officers

 The decree also promotes 10 colonels across the three branches of the military to the rank of general.
Kamala Harris Appears on 'Saturday Night Live' As Mirror Image of Maya Rudolph 
News 14 hours ago

Kamala Harris Appears on 'Saturday Night Live' As Mirror Image of Maya Rudolph 

 Rudolph first played Harris on the show in 2019 and has reprised her role this season, doing a spot-on impression of the vice president.
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News Nov 2, 2024 | 2:49 pm

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
News Index

Most Popular

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
1
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
2
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
3
Indonesian Military Rotates 76 High-Ranking Officers
4
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
5
Kamala Harris Appears on 'Saturday Night Live' As Mirror Image of Maya Rudolph 
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED