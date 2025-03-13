Police Seize 13 Tons of Cooking Oil from Minyakita Distributor in Tangerang

Wawan Kurniawan
March 13, 2025 | 5:35 am
SHARE
A police officer in plain clothes stands in front of drums containing cooking oil wrapped with the police line at a packaging facility in Rajeg District, Tangerang Regency, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)
A police officer in plain clothes stands in front of drums containing cooking oil wrapped with the police line at a packaging facility in Rajeg District, Tangerang Regency, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)

Tangerang. Police have seized 13 tons of Minyakita cooking oil from a packaging facility in Tangerang and arrested the owner on fraud charges, an officer announced on Wednesday.

The raid was part of a nationwide crackdown on Minyakita producers and distributors suspected of underfilling and inflating prices, sparking public outrage.

Market inspections revealed that Minyakita was being sold above the government-set price cap of Rp 15,700 per liter, while some bottles contained less than the advertised 1 liter, with volumes reduced to 800 milliliters to maximize profits.

The packaging facility, located in Rajeg District, Tangerang, was found to be fraudulently reducing oil volume while still marketing the product as 1 liter.

Advertisement

"Our investigation confirmed that the factory was deliberately underfilling Minyakita bottles. During the raid, we seized evidence of this illegal practice,” said Wiwin Setiawan, Deputy Director of the Special Crime Unit at Banten Police.

The operation was launched in response to mounting public complaints about fraudulent Minyakita sales.

The factory owner, identified by the initials AN, had allegedly been running the illegal operation since January.

According to police, AN earned around Rp 45 million ($2,740) per month by underfilling Minyakita bottles and inflating prices in Tangerang and Serang.

The suspect sourced the cooking oil from Eka Arta Global, a company in Depok that was already under investigation for similar fraudulent activities.

Police also discovered that the factory was operating without proper government permits and lacked Indonesia’s National Standard (SNI) certification.

"As far as we know, the suspect acted alone and employed several workers. However, we are expanding the investigation to identify co-conspirators who may have supported AN and supplied raw materials," Wiwin added.

The suspect faces charges under Indonesia’s Trade Law and Consumer Protection Law, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 3 years and a fine of Rp 3 billion ($182,682).

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Police Seize 13 Tons of Cooking Oil from Minyakita Distributor in Tangerang
News 18 minutes ago

Police Seize 13 Tons of Cooking Oil from Minyakita Distributor in Tangerang

 According to police, AN earned around Rp 45 million ($2,740) per month by underfilling Minyakita bottles and inflating prices.
'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government
News 2 hours ago

'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government

 “The Republican majority just voted to hand a blank check to Elon Musk," said Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.
ICC Takes Custody of Rodrigo Duterte in Crimes Against Humanity Case
News 2 hours ago

ICC Takes Custody of Rodrigo Duterte in Crimes Against Humanity Case

 The 79-year-old former president arrived at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands earlier Wednesday on a flight from Manila.
BSI Partners with B-Universe to Promote Sharia Banking Literacy
Special Updates 7 hours ago

BSI Partners with B-Universe to Promote Sharia Banking Literacy

 Last month, BSI made headlines after being entrusted with operating Indonesia’s first bullion banks together with Pegadaian.
US Arms Flow to Ukraine Again as Kremlin Mulls Ceasefire Proposal
News 7 hours ago

US Arms Flow to Ukraine Again as Kremlin Mulls Ceasefire Proposal

 The US government has also restored Ukraine’s access to unclassified commercial satellite pictures provided by Maxar Technologies.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
1
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
2
Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm
3
Pope Francis Attends Vatican Retreat Virtually as Health Improves
4
President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions
5
Indonesia to Build New 1 Million-Bpd Oil Refineries Across Major Islands
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED