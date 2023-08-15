Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Police Seize Firearms, Ammunition from Suspected Militant in Bekasi

Bernadus Wijayaka
August 14, 2023 | 11:54 pm
Police officers inspect a house in Pesona Anggrek Harapan housing complex in the West Java city of Bekasi where a suspected militant was arrested, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Rino Fajar)
Police officers inspect a house in Pesona Anggrek Harapan housing complex in the West Java city of Bekasi where a suspected militant was arrested, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Rino Fajar)

Jakarta. The National Police's counter-terrorism squad seized 18 firearms of various types and a substantial quantity of ammunition during a raid on a house in Bekasi, West Java, on Monday. The operation also led to the arrest of a suspected militant.

The individual, identified as DE, 28, is reported to be an employee of the state-run railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI).

Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto, who visited the scene later in the evening, said the investigators additionally discovered a flag bearing the symbol of the global terrorist network, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"We have seized firearms, and it is important to stress that these are not mere toys. Furthermore, we recovered a significant amount of ammunition – a single bullet has the potential to inflict harm or be fatal," Karyoto told reporters at the Pesona Anggrek Harapan housing complex, the site of the earlier raid.

"I reiterate the call for community members to remain vigilant and observant of their surroundings, particularly when new neighbors arrive," he added.

The suspect had resided in the house for only six months, along with his pregnant wife, child, and parents-in-law, neighborhood leader Ichwanul Muslimin said at the scene.

"He works at the state-owned company KAI," Ichwanul said of the suspect, who he described as a reserved person.

In a separate statement, KAI Corporate Secretary Agus Dwinanto Budiadji assured full support for the police investigation, emphasizing that there is "no room for criminal activities within the company, especially terrorism."

"KAI is committed to eradicating terrorism within the company by consistently promoting work integrity and nationalism among all employees while enhancing control mechanisms," Agus said.

Since September 2021, KAI has been engaged in a collaborative effort with the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) to prevent the propagation of radicalism among its employees, he added.

Police Seize Firearms, Ammunition from Suspected Militant in Bekasi
