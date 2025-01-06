Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering

Ilham Oktafian, Widy Wicaksono
January 6, 2025 | 9:08 pm
The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the Indonesian National Police seized the Aruss Hotel in Semarang, Central Java, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in connection with alleged money laundering from online gambling crimes. (Beritasatu.com/Widy Wicaksono)
Jakarta/Semarang. The Indonesian National Police (Polri) revealed that a hotel in Semarang, Central Java, was built using funds linked to money laundering from online gambling activities. The hotel is reportedly managed by an individual connected to illegal online gambling syndicates.

Helfi Assegaf, Director at the Criminal Investigation Unit (Bareskrim), confirmed on Monday that Rp 40.56 billion (approximately $2.5 million) was funneled through various accounts belonging to online gambling operators, including Javabet, Agen138, and Judi Bola. These funds were then used to finance the construction of the Aruss Hotel.

"The money was transferred through multiple accounts to obscure the origin of the funds and evade detection," Assegaf explained during a press briefing. "After being withdrawn in cash, the funds were used to build the hotel."

As part of an ongoing investigation, the police have seized the hotel located at Jalan Dr Wahidin 116, Semarang. However, the hotel is still operational, with large buses parked in its vicinity and guest activities proceeding as usual. A banner reading "Seized by Bareskrim Polri" was placed on the hotel's rooftop and at the entrance.

Despite the seizure, Ahmad Maulana, the legal representative for the hotel, emphasized that the hotel’s operations remain unaffected. "The hotel is under surveillance but continues to operate normally," Maulana said. "We respect the ongoing legal process and will comply with all procedures."

Public Relations Officer of Hotel Aruss, Lala Nikmah, reassured the public that the hotel continues to function as normal, with no cancellations from guests despite the legal developments. "Guests have not been affected by the situation. The operational activities of the hotel are proceeding as usual," she said.

Police officials have stated that investigations into the online gambling syndicates are ongoing, and they are working to identify all individuals involved in the money laundering operation. The authorities have made it clear that they will continue to take necessary actions to address the illegal activities tied to the hotel and its ownership.

#Crime
