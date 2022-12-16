NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Mounted police officers patrol at National Monument Square in Jakarta. (Antara Photo)

Police to Deploy 166,000 Personnel for Operation Candle

BY :STEVANI WIJAYA

DECEMBER 16, 2022

Jakarta. The National Police said Friday they will deploy up to 166,000 personnel across the country for the annual security assignment called Operation Candle during the year-end holiday season.

The mission will last for nearly two weeks from December 22-January 3, the busy holiday travel season involving an estimated 44 million holidaymakers.

Advertisement

"I think we will deploy 166,000 personnel overall for the security arrangement we call Operation Candle," National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters in Jakarta.

"According to Transportation Ministry data, the number of travelers will reach 44 million. We need to get prepared and ensure security,” he added.

Listyo said special traffic regulations such as restrictions based on license plate number may apply at certain streets and holiday spots when the traffic is considered too crowded.

Toll road operator Jasa Marga predicted that 2.73 million vehicles will leave Greater Jakarta during the holiday season, up by 8.4 percent from the normal weekday traffic.

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said there will be no Covid restrictions at churches during Christmas. 

"No restrictions at worship places because according to the Home Affairs Ministry the [Covid-19 alert] level is currently at the lowest in all cities," Yaqut said.

Churches can accommodate congregations at 100 percent of their capacity, he added.

Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy also confirmed that citizens across the country can celebrate Christmas and the New Year without social restrictions.

"For this year, no restrictions are in place," Muhadjir said.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Security
KEYWORDS :
year-end holiday
holiday season
Listyo Sigit Prabowo
Indonesian police
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS




COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE