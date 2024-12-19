Police Uncover Counterfeit Money Syndicate Operating in Islamic University Building

Gowa, South Sulawesi. South Sulawesi Police have uncovered a counterfeit money syndicate operating within the campus of Alauddin State Islamic University, located in the Somba Opu district of Gowa Regency.

Provincial Police Chief Inspector General Yudhiawan Wibisono announced on Thursday that 17 suspects had been arrested, including university officials, civil servants, and employees of state-owned banks.

The syndicate is accused of producing counterfeit rupiah banknotes as well as fake state bonds and foreign currency, including South Korean and Vietnamese bills, Yudhiawan said.

One of the main suspects, Andi Ibrahim, holds a doctoral degree and serves as the dean of libraries at the university, which is popularly known as UIN Makassar.

“The machine used was purchased from Surabaya, but it originated from China and cost around Rp 600 million ($36,687),” Yudhiawan said during a press conference at the Gowa District Police headquarters. “The counterfeit bills are difficult to detect, as they feature watermarks that appear under ultraviolet light.”

A police officer inspects a printing machine seized from a suspected counterfeit money syndicate at the Gowa Police Office in South Sulawesi, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Arnas Padda)

Police seized a printing machine, counterfeit bills --including uncut printouts -- fake state bonds, central bank certificates with purported values in the trillions of rupiah, paper, and other production materials from the suspects.

All 17 suspects, dressed in orange detainee uniforms, were presented during the press conference.

A Decade of Counterfeiting

The syndicate reportedly began operations in 2010 using a smaller machine at the residence of one of the suspects. Activities were suspended in 2014 but resumed in October 2022 when the group purchased a larger machine.

Production of counterfeit money began again in May 2024, and the machine was relocated to a hidden room in the university library in September.

Suspected members of a counterfeit money syndicate dressed in orange detainee suits are presented during a press conference at the Gowa Police Office in South Sulawesi, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Antara Photo/Arnas Padda)

Police revealed that three main suspects, including a local politician who attempted to run in the 2013 Makassar mayoral election, remain at large. The politician, identified by the initials ASS, is believed to be the mastermind of the syndicate, providing financial support and overseeing its operations.

Yudhiawan reiterated police commitment to tracking down the remaining suspects and dismantling the syndicate entirely.

University Response

Alauddin State Islamic University Chancellor Hamdan Juhannis expressed his full support for the police investigation and vowed to take immediate disciplinary action.

“This case is a severe blow to us. We have worked tirelessly to build the university’s reputation, only for it to be tarnished in the blink of an eye,” Hamdan said during the press conference.

He pledged to dishonorably discharge the two university officials implicated in the scandal.

The investigation began earlier this month after police received multiple reports from community members about the circulation of counterfeit bills across Sulawesi.

Several convenience stores in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, reported finding counterfeit Rp 100,000 and Rp 50,000 bills in their cash registers.

“After closing for the day, we counted the money using a cash register, and the alarm went off. I noticed some bills had slightly different textures and colors compared to genuine notes,” said a store owner named Arisaldi.

