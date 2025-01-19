Police Uncover Synthetic Tobacco Lab in Depok Home

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police’s anti-narcotics unit has arrested four suspects for allegedly operating a synthetic tobacco production lab in a rented house in Depok, West Java, an officer announced on Saturday.

The illicit lab had been active since August of last year, generating at least Rp 12 billion ($733,309) in revenue, according to Adjunct Chief Commissioner Aditya Sembiring, chief of the Tanah Abang District Police.

“We discovered the house was being used as a production site for synthetic tobacco,” Aditya said during a press briefing in Jakarta.

The suspects, identified by their initials TRW (27), FJ (23), DY (26), and MS (30), were arrested during police operations. TRW and FJ were arrested during a raid on the house in Cisalak Pasar, Cimanggis District, following a public tip-off. The other two suspects were captured in separate operations in Depok and Bogor.

Police seized synthetic tobacco leaves, seeds, cell phones, and production equipment during the raid. The group allegedly distributed their products across Greater Jakarta, including the Tanah Abang District.

The suspects could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted under the anti-drug law.

Synthetic tobacco, often referred to as "synthetic cannabinoids," is not derived from traditional tobacco plants. Instead, it consists of dried plant material laced with man-made chemicals designed to mimic the psychoactive effects of THC, the active compound in marijuana. These products are often marketed as a "legal high," but they can be far more potent and dangerous than natural cannabis, with severe side effects such as hallucinations, seizures, and, in some cases, fatal overdoses.

The production and sale of synthetic tobacco have become a growing concern in Indonesia, as these substances are often marketed online or sold under the guise of herbal or legal alternatives. Authorities have warned about the risks these substances pose, particularly to young people, due to their unpredictable and dangerous effects.

"We will continue to crack down on similar operations to prevent the spread of synthetic narcotics in our communities," Aditya said.

