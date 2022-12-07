Policeman Killed in Bandung Suicide Bombing

Police officers stand guard across the police line at Astanaanyar Police Station in Bandung following a suicide bomb attack that injures three service members on December 7, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The National Police confirmed that an officer was killed and seven others were injured in a suicide bombing attack at Astana Anyar police station in the West Java capital of Bandung on Wednesday morning.

A civilian who was in close proximity to the explosion sustained a minor injury.

“An update from the scene of the suicide bombing at Astana Anyar police station: we lost a service member while three officers were seriously injured and four others suffered minor injuries,” National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters in Jakarta.

Police said earlier an unidentified man blew himself up during a morning roll call at the police station at around 8:20 a.m.

“The man forced his way to the morning parade brandishing a gun. Our service members got away from him and then there was an explosion," Bandung Metropolitan Police Chief Aswin Sipayung said.

He said the attack involve a lone bomber.

Graphic photos from the scene show the body parts of the bomber littering the ground.

A second explosion was heard around two hours later but police said it came from the bomb disposal unit which safely detonated an unexploded explosive found at the scene.

The police station and surrounding areas were sterilized as the investigation was underway. Members of the counterterror squad Detachment 88 have been deployed to the scene.