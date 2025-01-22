Policeman Killed, Two Injured in Knife Attack by Drug Suspect

Lahat, South Sumatra. A policeman was killed, and two of his colleagues were injured in a knife attack by a suspected drug trafficker in Lahat Regency, South Sumatra, on Wednesday.

South Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Andi Rian Djajadi said the incident occurred in the early hours when officers from the anti-narcotics unit attempted to arrest two suspected drug traffickers, identified as Ebi, 27, and Lindi Fernandes, 20, in Tanjung Sakti Pumu District.

According to Andi, the attack took place as the officers approached Ebi’s house. The suspect emerged brandishing a knife and launched an attack on the officers.

The attack killed 2nd Brigadier Faras Naban Atala, 23, and left Brigadier Didit Prasetya and Chief Brigadier Kunto Wibisono injured.

“Our officer was killed in the line of duty while attempting to arrest a suspected drug trafficker. Two other members are receiving intensive care at the hospital,” Andi said.

The provincial police chief confirmed that the attacker has been arrested but did not disclose further details pending the ongoing investigation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: