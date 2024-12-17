Polri Establishes New Directorates to Combat Violence Against Women and Children

Ilham Oktafian
December 17, 2024 | 2:19 pm
National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, center, speaks at a news conference at the police headquarters in South Jakarta. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. Violence against women and children remains a pressing issue in Indonesia. National Police (Polri) Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo revealed that over the past five years, there have been 401,975 cases of violence against women, 105,475 cases of domestic violence, and 15,120 cases of violence against children.

In response, Polri established the Directorate of Criminal Acts on the Protection of Women and Children (PPA) and the Directorate of Human Trafficking Crimes (PPO). The creation of these directorates reflects Polri's commitment to tackling violence against women and children. The National Police Chief explained that these directorates will also be implemented at the regional police (Polda) and resort police (Polres) levels.

During his speech, the National Police Chief said the formation of the PPA and PPO Directorates followed discussions with President Prabowo Subianto.

"At that time, we had a limited meeting with President Prabowo, where we discussed human trafficking crimes, and that was when we had the opportunity to speak," said Listyo at the inauguration of the PPA and PPO Directorates in South Jakarta on Tuesday.

Listyo expressed hope that these new directorates would help reduce cases of violence against women and children.

The National Police Chief said the formation of the PPA and PPO Directorates is a significant step in Polri’s efforts to promote gender equality and provide career opportunities for female police officers.

"The PPA and PPO Directorates are part of a real effort to continue promoting gender equality, in addition to the career positions for female police officers, which are, of course, widely open to female colleagues in the Indonesian National Police," he said.

