Polri Seizes $430 Million in Narcotics, Claims 35 Million Lives Saved

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
July 1, 2025 | 3:40 pm
A police robot performs during the 79th Polri Anniversary, or Bhayangkara Day, ceremony at the National Monument in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga)
A police robot performs during the 79th Polri Anniversary, or Bhayangkara Day, ceremony at the National Monument in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesian National Police (Polri) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the police have seized nearly Rp 7 trillion ($430 million) worth of narcotics in a nationwide crackdown since the beginning of 2025, claiming the operation has saved more than 35 million lives from the dangers of illegal drugs.

Speaking during the 79th Polri Anniversary, or Bhayangkara Day, ceremony at the National Monument (Monas) on Tuesday, Listyo said the police have worked closely with government stakeholders, including the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, to intensify anti-narcotics operations across the country.

“Police have prosecuted 23,456 drug cases, arresting 32,403 suspects and confiscating narcotics valued at Rp 6.97 trillion, saving 35.7 million people from the threat of these illegal substances,” Listyo said.

The police chief added that authorities have identified 325 drug-prone neighborhoods nationwide and successfully transformed 145 of them into drug-free zones. Preventive measures have also included anti-drug campaigns and the rehabilitation of 1,543 individuals for drug abuse.

Additionally, police have pursued 11 money laundering cases linked to drug crimes, seizing assets worth Rp 162.32 billion as part of efforts to dismantle drug syndicates’ financial networks, Listyo said.

Polri Seizes $430 Million in Narcotics, Claims 35 Million Lives Saved
