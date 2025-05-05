Ponorogo Launches Surprise HIV Screening After 13 Sex Workers Tested Positive

Ponorogo, East Java. A quiet market in Ngrupit Village, Ponorogo, East Java, hides a dark secret behind its unassuming food stalls. For decades, Njanti Market has served as a hub for street vendors, but beneath the surface, it has become a hotspot for transactional sex. On Thursday, the Ponorogo Health Agency’s Infectious Disease Control Team set out to uncover the market's greatest threat: HIV.

The surprise health checks, conducted as part of an initiative to screen workers for HIV, came just three days after a report revealed that dozens of sex workers in the area had tested positive for the virus. The sudden inspection caught many of the market’s workers off guard, prompting some to hide in their rooms or refuse the screening altogether.

Triyana Wahyudianto, the head of the Ponorogo Health Agency’s Infectious Disease Control Team, explained the importance of the screenings. “We registered 24 workers for health checks focused on HIV, but only 13 showed up for the examination,” he said. “We are still trying to reach those who missed the screening and plan to bring them to the local community health center.”

As a result of the screenings, one worker was flagged as a suspected HIV case. The rapid HIV test showed two red lines on one of the worker’s tests, a clear indication of the virus.

This initiative was part of a larger health campaign targeting several districts, including Jenangan, Babadan, and Sukorejo. The aim is to detect HIV cases early and provide follow-up care at local health centers for those who test positive.

“These screenings are routine, as part of our strategy for early diagnosis and treatment,” Triyana continued. “The last screening was held in April, and any cases detected are referred to the health center for further treatment.”

Among those involved in the market's activities was Septi, a local room owner who rents space to clients seeking sex with workers at Njanti Market’s food stalls. She revealed that between 20 and 30 workers at the market, many of whom also work as sex workers, rely on their dual roles for income. While Septi supports the health screenings, she emphasized the importance of early detection.

“It’s a good initiative. Every job comes with risks, and if someone is sick, it’s better to identify it early so they can stop working and get treated,” Septi said.

In fact, HIV screenings are not new to Njanti Market. According to Septi, screenings are conducted every six months, with the most recent check-up occurring only a short time ago. Yet, despite the regular checks, the market continues to host illicit activities.

“All transactions must use protection, but it depends on the individual,” Septi added.

The larger community, however, has grown increasingly concerned about the market’s covert activities. Suherwan, the head of Ngrupit Village, voiced his worries about the ongoing prostitution and its negative impact on the local population. He would support the potential closure of the market if the Ponorogo Regency government decides to take action.

“There have been several cases of deaths from HIV here in Ngrupit,” Suherwan revealed. “Nine residents have died due to HIV, and these activities are harmful to the community. We should all adhere to the law and religious teachings, which clearly prohibit such behavior.”

Recently, 13 workers from roadside cafes along Siman–Jetis Street in Demangan Village, Siman District, tested positive for HIV after health screenings were carried out in the area. During the screenings, it was discovered that many of these cafes were fronts for prostitution, posing as legitimate food stalls or cafes. In response, a joint task force and local residents took matters into their own hands, shutting down more than a dozen of these establishments.

