Poor Public Outreach Blamed for Student Protests Over Free Meals Program in Papua

Yustinus Paat
February 20, 2025 | 11:29 am
A student eats the government-aided nutritious meal at a middle school in Surabaya on Jan. 13, 2025. (Antara Photo/Didik Suhartono)
Jakarta.  The rollout of the government's free nutritious meal program in Papua has triggered student protests, with demonstrators demanding better access to education in the region. Mervin Komber, a public policy observer from the Muhammadiyah University of Sorong, said the lack of public dissemination about the program has led to misunderstandings among students.

"Students who have long struggled with education costs now argue that education should be free first, followed by free meals," Mervin said on Wednesday.

Mervin said the people of Papua support President Prabowo Subianto’s free nutritious meal program, viewing it as a noble initiative that should be implemented in the region.

"I don't see any rejection. The students are simply calling for education to be prioritized before the free meal program. Their demonstrations highlight an underlying issue in the education system that needs to be addressed. This is their way of communicating, and it should be acknowledged by all of us," he said.

The free nutritious meal program, a key promise in Prabowo’s election campaign, has now passed its one-month mark. During his presidential run, Prabowo emphasized that providing nutrient-rich meals to children nationwide could help reduce stunting, improve human capital development, and drive long-term economic growth.

The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.34 billion) for the program this year, with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani recently suggesting that the budget could be increased to Rp 171 trillion.

He stressed that the student's concerns should serve as a crucial reminder for the government to reform the education system in Papua, where high education costs remain a pressing issue.

He also called on the government to issue a presidential instruction to clarify the role and obligations of local governments in addressing education challenges. Additionally, he suggested involving local women’s organizations, such as the Catholic Women’s Organization and Muslimat Nahdlatul Ulama, to support the free meal program’s implementation.

State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi responded to the protests, acknowledging the need for targeted policies in Papua. "We will work closely with the new regional leaders to improve education facilities and ensure our brothers and sisters in Papua receive the attention they deserve," he said on Tuesday.

The government also plans to enhance healthcare services, infrastructure, and economic empowerment in Papua to bridge regional disparities.

Poor Public Outreach Blamed for Student Protests Over Free Meals Program in Papua
