Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Dies at 95

This 2007 file photo shows Pope Benedict XVI wearing the red papal cappello romano during an open-air Mass in Rome. (Photo courtesy of Madeleine Schäfer)

Jakarta. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

The Pope Emeritus passed away at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

Advertisement

"With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," a spokesperson said.

"As of Monday morning, Jan 2, 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter's Basilica so the faithful can bid farewell."

His health had reportedly worsened in recent days due to advancing age. Pope Francis had asked the faithful to pray for the Pope Emeritus, who he described as "very ill," during the end of the last General Audience of the year on Dec 28.

The Holy See Press Office will announce funeral plans for the Pope Emeritus in the coming hours.

Pope Emeritus Benedict, whose given name is Joseph Ratzinger, was 78 years old when he was elected as pope in 2005, making him one of the oldest popes in history. He resigned as pope in 2013, the first to resign since Pope Gregory XII in 1415, citing health concerns.

The re-emergence of child sexual abuse and financial scandals in the Vatican marked the latter years of his papacy.

In response, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI implemented strict norms against the sexual abuse of minors within the Church and called the Curia, the administrative body that assists the pope in the governance of the Church, and bishops to change their mentality in handling such cases.

In addition, Pope Benedict also introduced anti-laundering legislation in the Vatican to address financial reform.